US ambassador shaves mustache under Seoul’s summer heat Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to South Korea has shaved his mildly controversial mustache, saying it was too uncomfortable to keep while wearing a coronavirus mask during South Korea’s notoriously hot summer. Harry Harris’ facial hair had drawn criticism from the media and a small number of online commentators, who compared his […] 👓 View full article

Related news from verified sources An American Mustache That Irritated South Koreans Is No More Blaming the summer’s heat, the U.S. ambassador lopped off a bit of facial hair that had reminded some of brutal colonial Japan.

