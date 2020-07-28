Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis lies in state at Capitol

Seattle Times Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a solemn display of bipartisan unity, congressional leaders praised Democratic Rep. John Lewis as a moral force for the nation in a Capitol Rotunda memorial service rich with symbolism and punctuated by the booming, recorded voice of the late civil rights icon. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called Lewis the “conscience of […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Rep. John Lewis Lies In State At U.S. Capitol

Rep. John Lewis Lies In State At U.S. Capitol 01:27

 The late congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis lies in state at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Longtime Baltimore civil rights activist wants Alabama bridge renamed after Rep. John Lewis [Video]

Longtime Baltimore civil rights activist wants Alabama bridge renamed after Rep. John Lewis

Longtime Baltimore civil rights activist wants Alabama bridge renamed after Rep. John Lewis

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 01:00Published
Body of Rep. John Lewis Returned to Capitol Hill for DC Farewell [Video]

Body of Rep. John Lewis Returned to Capitol Hill for DC Farewell

Civil rights icon congressman John Lewis is the first Black lawmaker ever to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol. Natalie Brand reports. (7-27-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:00Published
Honoring the life of John Lewis [Video]

Honoring the life of John Lewis

Honoring the life of John Lewis, congressman, and civil rights icon.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:37Published

Related news from verified sources

Rep. John Lewis' body carried across Selma's Edmund Pettus Bridge in Alabama tributes

 The body of civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., who died at the age of 80 on July 17 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, crossed the Edmund Pettus...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •CBS NewsCBS 2CTV NewsSeattle Times

John Lewis: The 'conscience of Congress' returns to the Capitol one last time to lie in state

 Civil rights icon John Lewis will lay in state in the Capitol Rotunda, his casket resting on the same wooden platform used for Abraham Lincoln.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •CTV NewsSeattle TimesCBC.ca

John Lewis to lie in state at US Capitol next week

 WASHINGTON (AP) — The late civil rights icon and congressman John Lewis will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol next week. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this