Civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis lies in state at Capitol
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — In a solemn display of bipartisan unity, congressional leaders praised Democratic Rep. John Lewis as a moral force for the nation in a Capitol Rotunda memorial service rich with symbolism and punctuated by the booming, recorded voice of the late civil rights icon. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called Lewis the “conscience of […]
The body of civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., who died at the age of 80 on July 17 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, crossed the Edmund Pettus... FOXNews.com Also reported by •CBS News •CBS 2 •CTV News •Seattle Times
Civil rights icon John Lewis will lay in state in the Capitol Rotunda, his casket resting on the same wooden platform used for Abraham Lincoln.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •CTV News •Seattle Times •CBC.ca