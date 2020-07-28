|
John Lewis: A final day of tribute in Washington as some lawmakers push to honor legacy through voting rights bill
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
John Lewis will lie in state in the Capitol for a second day Tuesday, giving the public time to pay respects before his funeral in Georgia.
