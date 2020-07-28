John Lewis: A final day of tribute in Washington as some lawmakers push to honor legacy through voting rights bill

RatchetFridayMedia.com® Bodies Of Mother And Her Twin Infants Found in Submerged Car in Augusta, Georgia A mom and her 10-month-old twin https://t.co/q5nX0Lyfat 2 hours ago WHNT News 19 Bodies of mother, 2 infants found in car submerged in Georgia pond https://t.co/5grTuzcs8C 9 hours ago RatchetFridayMedia.com® Bodies Of Mother And Her Twin Infants Found in Submerged Car in Augusta, Georgia A mom and her 10-month-old twin https://t.co/q5nX0LgDLT 11 hours ago Deputy D RT @USATODAY: The bodies of a mother and her 10-month old twin boys were found inside a submerged car in Augusta. https://t.co/ncurOKujLM 13 hours ago WTRF 7News Authorities have pulled a submerged vehicle from a Georgia pond and found the bodies of a woman and her twin 10-mon… https://t.co/KoyGOK4dex 15 hours ago Jeannette RT @WGXAnews: Authorities identified the bodies as 25-year-old Shaquia Philpot and her infant children Caysen and Cassius Williams. Officia… 15 hours ago WGXA Authorities identified the bodies as 25-year-old Shaquia Philpot and her infant children Caysen and Cassius William… https://t.co/GYCAbCmzS7 15 hours ago William Williams RT @wrblnews3: Bodies of mother, 2 infants found in car submerged in Georgia pond https://t.co/XaGgJCqs4b 18 hours ago