Tropical Storm Isaias likely to form in Atlantic; warnings issued for Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands

When Hurricane Maria Rolled Over Puerto Rico, Trump's Reaction Was To Sell It



US President Donald J. Trump has had a fraught relationship with Puerto Rico ever since Hurricane Maria devastated the island. Nearly 3,000 people died as a result of the storm and aftereffects, including widespread power outages. In fact, CNN reports that in Maria's aftermath, Trump once floated the idea, to then-acting DHS Secretary Elaine Duke, of selling the US territory. Can we outsource the electricity? Can we sell the island? You know, or divest of that asset? President Donald J.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:39 Published on January 1, 1970