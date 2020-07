Maya Wiley Is Leaving MSNBC to Weigh Run for N.Y.C. Mayor Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Ms. Wiley, who once led the city’s police oversight board, would enter a mayoral race that has been reshaped by Black Lives Matter protests. 👓 View full article

