Ex-Indiana Gov. Kernan, who was a Vietnam POW, dies at 74

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Former Indiana Gov. Joe Kernan, a Vietnam prisoner of war who entered politics and was thrust into the state’s top office when his predecessor suffered a deadly stroke, died Wednesday at age 74. Kernan died at a South Bend health care facility, said Mary Downes, who was his governor’s office chief of […] 👓 View full article

