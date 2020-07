Isaias: How to pronounce this new storm name and how hurricanes get their names Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ( 2 days ago )



The next named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season is Isaias. Here's how tropical storms get their names. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published 1 day ago Tropical Storm Isaias Heading Toward Florida 00:32 Tropical Storm Isaias formed Wednesday over the Caribbean Sea. According to the National Hurricane Center, Isaias is forecast to make landfall over the Dominican Republic before noon Thursday. According to CNN, the treacherous storm will then make its way towards Florida. Tropical storm warnings are... You Might Like

Tweets about this