Former Illinois, New Mexico St coach Lou Henson dies at 88
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 () CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Lou Henson, the plain-spoken coach who took New Mexico State and Illinois to the Final Four during a 21-year career that included nearly 800 victories and a feud with fellow Big Ten coach Bob Knight, has died. He was 88. Henson died Saturday at his home in Champaign and he was […]
Todd McDaniel is the new head coach of the Vicksburg Gators but they are making up for lost time with no Spring practice as they hit the voluntary workouts hard in order to get to know their new head..