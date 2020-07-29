Global  
 

Former Illinois, New Mexico St coach Lou Henson dies at 88

Seattle Times Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Lou Henson, the plain-spoken coach who took New Mexico State and Illinois to the Final Four during a 21-year career that included nearly 800 victories and a feud with fellow Big Ten coach Bob Knight, has died. He was 88. Henson died Saturday at his home in Champaign and he was […]
