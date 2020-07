Finance firm founder gets 6 months in college bribes scam Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

The founder of a Silicon Valley venture capital firm was sentenced Wednesday to six months behind bars for paying about $450,000 in bribes to boost his two daughters' entrance exam scores and get one of them into Georgetown University as a bogus tennis recruit. Manuel Henriquez, the 57-year-old founder and ex-CEO of Hercules Capital based […]