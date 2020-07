Saudis’ Newcastle bid ends after piracy, human rights issues Thursday, 30 July 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund withdrew its bid to buy English Premier League club Newcastle on Thursday after the process was stalled by concerns about piracy by the kingdom and human rights complaints. The league has spent four months considering whether to approve the 300 million pound ($392 million) takeover that would have seen Saudi […] 👓 View full article