Newcastle takeover: ‘All is not lost’ as American Henry Mauriss ‘interested’ in buying club as Saudi group back out of £300m deal

talkSPORT Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Newcastle are stuck with Mike Ashley for the time being after the Saudi Arabia backed takeover collapsed. The Saudi Public Investment Fund walked away from the £300million bid while the Premier League considered the deal. The takeover attempt had been dogged by criticism of Saudi Arabia’s human rights record and its links to piracy. A statement […]
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Newcastle fan 'heartbroken' by failed takeover

Newcastle fan 'heartbroken' by failed takeover 03:11

 Newcastle fan Matt Renton of The Magpie Channel admits he is 'heartbroken' after the Saudi Arabian-backed consortium pulled out of its proposed takeover of Newcastle.

'Ashley could sell Newcastle to Mauriss' [Video]

'Ashley could sell Newcastle to Mauriss'

Sky Sports News reporter Keith Downie says Newcastle owner Mike Ashley could now sell the club to American businessman Henry Mauriss after the Saudi Arabian-backed consortium pulled out of its proposed..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:51Published
Bruce wants clarity on proposed takeover [Video]

Bruce wants clarity on proposed takeover

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce wants "clarity" from the Premier League on the proposed Saudi-backed takeover of the club as says the delay in approving the deal is "not healthy for anybody".

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:31Published

