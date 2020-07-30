Newcastle takeover: ‘All is not lost’ as American Henry Mauriss ‘interested’ in buying club as Saudi group back out of £300m deal

ابو ايهم 💚اليزيدي @premierleague @Nike As a Saudi citizen, we are also very sad that we lost a historical club like Newcastle , but t… https://t.co/FXiGHinPBv 41 minutes ago

OmAr. 🇸🇦 RT @muxjf: @premierleague @Nike As a Saudi citizen, we are also very sad that we lost a historical club like Newcastle , but the premier le… 1 hour ago

abayomi Newcastle United takeover deal is off with the Saudi confirms Amanda Stavley. Not all is lost though as there’s an… https://t.co/IM4d3z50Du 2 hours ago

A H Ali 💚💨❤ @KateStewart22 I'm sorry the Newcastle takeover isn't going to happen. An opportunity for English football to make… https://t.co/3Ct67wrfNG 2 hours ago

Dejected @MichaeINUFC As a Saudi citizen, we are also very sad that we lost a historical club like Newcastle , but the premi… https://t.co/lkFXpet7yR 2 hours ago

Dejected @premierleague @Nike As a Saudi citizen, we are also very sad that we lost a historical club like Newcastle , but t… https://t.co/3Bwe2groAB 2 hours ago

Dejected @Garwain As a Saudi citizen, we are also very sad that we lost a historical club like Newcastle , but the premier l… https://t.co/tgXNv8Pq3B 2 hours ago