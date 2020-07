Trump nomineee hearing pulled amid furor over Islam remarks Thursday, 30 July 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Senate committee abruptly canceled a confirmation hearing Thursday on a controversial former general’s nomination to a top Pentagon post, amid continued furor over offensive remarks he made about Islam and other inflammatory comments. The nomination of retired Army Brig. Gen. Anthony Tata to be the Pentagon’s under secretary for policy was […] 👓 View full article

