Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump calls for delay to 2020 US presidential election

WorldNews Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Trump calls for delay to 2020 US presidential electionU.S. President Donald Trump has called for the 2020 US presidential election to be delayed despite its November date being enshrined in the US Constitution. Mr Trump, without evidence, repeated his claims of mail-in voter fraud and raised the question of a delay, writing: "delay the election until people...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Trump’s Election Delay Threat

Trump’s Election Delay Threat 02:21

 President Donald Trump is floating the idea of delaying the 2020 presidential election. Too bad for him, that’s not in his power.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Herman Cain dies after COVID-19 diagnosis [Video]

Herman Cain dies after COVID-19 diagnosis

Herman Cain, a former Republican presidential candidate and supporter of President Donald Trump who pointedly refused to wear a mask during the coronavirus pandemic, has died after contracting COVID-19, his website and Facebook page said on Thursday. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:37Published
After India, will US ban Tiktok?: Watch Donald Trump's response [Video]

After India, will US ban Tiktok?: Watch Donald Trump's response

US President Donald Trump has said that his government is looking at banning Chinese video-sharing application Tiktok. When asked a question on the issue, the US President said they are looking into the issue and are thinking about making a decision. This comes after Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said that the US government was carrying out a national security review on TikTok and that his department would advise Trump what, if any, needs to be taken against it. Earlier in the month, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the Trump administration was considering a ban on access to the TikTok application over privacy concerns. Meanwhile, Beijing has accused the US of using government mechanisms to pressure Chinese companies. Tiktok has claimed that user data is safe and not shared with Chinese authorities. This comes after India earlier banned the video-sharing app and several others over privacy concerns. The US had lauded India's decision and said that the move will protect India's integrity and national security. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:19Published

Appeals court will rehear Michael Flynn case, a rare move after 3-year legal, political saga

 Michael Flynn, Trump's former national security adviser, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, then reversed. Now, the appeals court will rehear his case.
USATODAY.com

Why Trump Has No Power to Delay the 2020 Election

 We answer some key questions about holding elections in a crisis. And no, the president cannot cancel an election on his own.
NYTimes.com

Related videos from verified sources

Philadelphia City Commissioner Al Schimdt Responds After Trump Tweets Idea Of Delaying Presidential Election [Video]

Philadelphia City Commissioner Al Schimdt Responds After Trump Tweets Idea Of Delaying Presidential Election

A tweet Thursday by President Trump is getting a lot of attention.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:43Published
Republican Herman Cain Dies From COVID-19 Complications Weeks After Going to Trump Rally Without a Mask [Video]

Republican Herman Cain Dies From COVID-19 Complications Weeks After Going to Trump Rally Without a Mask

Herman Cain died from complications from coronavirus after being hospitalized following public appearances where the prominent Republican didn’t wear a face mask and spoke out against that practice...

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:46Published
Who Has the Power to Delay the Presidential Election? [Video]

Who Has the Power to Delay the Presidential Election?

Changing the date of the presidential election would require an act of Congress.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:50Published

Related news from verified sources

Kanye West’s Bid For President Might Stall After Donald Trump Demands Election Delay: “2020 Will Be The Most Inaccurate + Fraudulent Election In History”

Kanye West’s Bid For President Might Stall After Donald Trump Demands Election Delay: “2020 Will Be The Most Inaccurate + Fraudulent Election In History” Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West might have to wait a bit longer before seeing if the United States wants him to run the country. President Donald Trump has...
SOHH Also reported by •NewsyRIA Nov.

Trump calls for delay to 2020 US presidential election

Trump calls for delay to 2020 US presidential election U.S. President Donald Trump has called for the 2020 US presidential election to be delayed despite its November date being enshrined in the US Constitution. Mr...
WorldNews Also reported by •RTTNewsBBC NewsMediaiteTelegraph.co.ukFT.comIndiaTimes

WATCH: Fox Business’ Stuart Varney Takes Trump Suggestion of an Election Delay Seriously, Weighs Merits

 Moments after President Donald Trump suggested delaying the 2020 election due to concerns about mail-in voting, a Fox Business host gave credibility to the idea...
Mediaite Also reported by •Telegraph.co.ukRIA Nov.

Tweets about this

tsimp512

Tom Simpson RT @AriBerman: FACTS about voting: 1. Trump doesn't have the power to delay the election 2. Only .00006% cases of mail ballot fraud out o… 8 seconds ago

DachkoMargaret

Margaret dachko @realDonaldTrump Fact-Congress ALONE has the power if ever needed to alter/change election date. Conspiracy lunatic… https://t.co/gAPkFIOUVI 8 seconds ago

icanucklehead

Steve🇨🇦 RT @eugenegu: @realDonaldTrump Delay the election? Unless Trump takes over the government by military force and suspends the Constitution,… 11 seconds ago

Channel4News

Channel 4 News "There's never been a change of our national election due to war, famine or anything else." Professor of constitut… https://t.co/CM10giXMSw 20 seconds ago

PatPdevon18

Pat Devon RT @neal_katyal: Don’t waste time on this Trump ploy to distract from terrible economy+COVID numbers It’s silly. Constitution(Art 2)gives… 25 seconds ago

HeineGiessen

EU Citizen 🇪🇺 🇩🇪 RT @SandraNavidi: I told you for months that #Trump would try to delay the #elections. When he realizes he can't win it's the only way to s… 27 seconds ago

RadRealityShow

CherryGarcya/RonRad RT @murray_nyc: @realDonaldTrump TRUMP CANNOT DELAY the ELECTION A president doesn’t have the power to delay an entire election. This is a… 28 seconds ago

nananesbitt

nananesbitt RT @arneduncan: Here we go- you knew this was coming. And, just because Trump “does not have the power” does NOT mean he won’t try to delay… 30 seconds ago