Obama eulogy makes thinly veiled digs at Trump

BBC News Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Barack Obama eulogises late congressman John Lewis, with a few jabs at his White House successor.
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Obama To Eulogize John Lewis, Clinton and Bush To Attend, Trump Refused

Obama To Eulogize John Lewis, Clinton and Bush To Attend, Trump Refused 00:36

 Former President Barack Obama will give the eulogy at US Rep. John Lewis' funeral. The funeral will take place on Thursday, according to reports at CNN. Former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush will attend the service. Current President Donald Trump said Monday that he wouldn't pay his...

Barack Obama Barack Obama 44th president of the United States

Rep. Lewis praised by 3 presidents at funeral [Video]

Rep. Lewis praised by 3 presidents at funeral

[NFA] Former U.S. Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton were among those who spoke passionately about late civil rights icon and U.S. Congressman John Lewis at his funeral in a historic Atlanta church Thursday. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:23Published

Obama’s Call to Abolish Filibuster Puts Further Spotlight on the Tactic

 In the middle of the election season, Democrats hopeful of capturing the White House and Congress intensify their talk of ending the filibuster to thwart..
NYTimes.com

US election 2020: Obama calls for end to voter suppression

 The former US president was delivering the eulogy at civil rights leader John Lewis's funeral.
BBC News

Read the Full Transcript of Obama’s Eulogy for John Lewis

 Mr. Obama praised Mr. Lewis, saying “he as much as anyone in our history brought this country a little bit closer to our highest ideals.”
NYTimes.com

John Lewis (civil rights leader) John Lewis (civil rights leader) American politician and civil-rights leader

Rep. John Lewis is laid to rest at South View Cemetery [Video]

Rep. John Lewis is laid to rest at South View Cemetery

Following Representative John Lewis’s funeral at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, the congressman's body is laid to rest at South View Cemetery.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:13Published

Former President Jimmy Carter sends letter to be read at John Lewis' funeral

 Former President Jimmy Carter said Georgians remember John Lewis as a "neighbor, friend and representative."
 
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

White House Players Continue To Hint Trump Will Delay 2020 Presidential Election [Video]

White House Players Continue To Hint Trump Will Delay 2020 Presidential Election

The sitting President of the United States is seeking a second term, and is floating the idea of delaying the upcoming election. Even in the depths of the Civil War, that's something America has never done. But according to CNN, delaying the election is something President Donald Trump's team has been hinting at for quite some time. Last May, Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner was asked by Time magazine if he was willing to "commit that the elections will happen on November third.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:57Published

Trump to call on National Guard to quell protests

 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he will call on the National Guard to Portland if violent protests continue. Trump was speaking as Oregon police..
USATODAY.com

Herman Cain, Former C.E.O. and Presidential Candidate, Dies at 74

 Mr. Cain sought the 2012 Republican nomination and became an early supporter of Donald Trump’s 2016 bid. He had been hospitalized with the coronavirus.
NYTimes.com

Donald Trump doesn't decide whether an election will work. That's up to voters.

 Our View: But amid coronavirus, Donald Trump can stir up fears on mail-in balloting and in-person voting. There's time to build confidence for Nov. 3.
USATODAY.com

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

Family of slain soldier marches to White House

 Family, friends, and supports of a slain Texas soldier Vanessa Guillen held a march between the US Capitol and the White House to push for change on how the..
USATODAY.com

Trump meets with family of slain TX solider at WH

 President Donald Trump met with the family of slain soldier Vanessa Guillen at the White House on Thursday. (July 30)
 
USATODAY.com

Obama Honors John Lewis With Political Eulogy [Video]

Obama Honors John Lewis With Political Eulogy

Former President Barack Obama gave a starkly political eulogy for John Lewis, in which he criticized the Trump administration and called for voting rights reform.

Credit: Huffington Post     Duration: 06:38Published
WEB EXTRA: Former President Barack Obama Speaks at Rep. John Lewis Funeral [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Former President Barack Obama Speaks at Rep. John Lewis Funeral

Former President Barack Obama eulogized Rep. John Lewis at the late congressman's funeral in Atlanta, GA Thursday. The former president said when he was inaugurated, Lewis "was one of the first people..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:42Published
'Enjoy': Trump nixes affordable housing rule in suburbs [Video]

'Enjoy': Trump nixes affordable housing rule in suburbs

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday told his supporters in Texas that his administration "ended" an Obama-era rule intended to combat discriminatory housing practices and segregation in..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:44Published

It's time to take Trump seriously, figuratively, and literally

It's time to take Trump seriously, figuratively, and literally Hello, everyone! Welcome to the new edition of Insider Today. Please sign up here. -------------------- **QUOTE OF THE DAY** *"Democracy is...
Business Insider

As crime surges on his watch, Trump says Biden's America won't be safe

 President Donald Trump is painting a dystopian portrait of what Joe Biden's America might look like, asserting crime and chaos would ravage communities should...
Mid-Day Also reported by •CNA

Republican lawmakers hijacked a historic antitrust hearing to air conspiracy theories and accuse tech companies of secretly working to undermine Trump

Republican lawmakers hijacked a historic antitrust hearing to air conspiracy theories and accuse tech companies of secretly working to undermine Trump · Republican lawmakers used a widely-anticipated House subcommittee hearing with the world's most powerful tech CEOs to air grievances and accuse tech companies...
Business Insider


