ECB does not expect Pakistan Test impact after new Greater Manchester lockdown

BBC News Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
The ECB does not believe England's first Test with Pakistan at Old Trafford will be affected by extra coronavirus restrictions in Greater Manchester.
