ECB does not expect Pakistan Test impact after new Greater Manchester lockdown
Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
The ECB does not believe England's first Test with Pakistan at Old Trafford will be affected by extra coronavirus restrictions in Greater Manchester.
Pakistan Country in South Asia
'Disproportionate arms build-up': India's Rafale acquisition irks PakistanFive of the 36 medium multi-role Rafale fighter jets arrived at the IAF airbase in Ambala near New Delhi on Wednesday.
DNA
Pakistan's Jadhav approach farcical: India
IndiaTimes
The middle-css Pakistani students fighting for a homeland dreamShahdad Mumtaz died for his beliefs. Could a missing student end up waging war on the Pakistani state?
BBC News
Greater Manchester County of England
Household mixing banned in parts of northern England in virus crackdown
Lockdown tightened for millions in EnglandSeparate households will not be allowed to meet indoors in Greater Manchester, East Lancashire and parts of West Yorkshire.
BBC News
Hancock announces new lockdown measures in the North
European Central Bank Central bank for the euro
EU's pandemic fund 'could have been better', ECB's Lagarde saysA historic European Union deal creating a 750-billion-euro ($870 billion) fund to help the bloc's weaker economies recover from the coronavirus pandemic "could..
WorldNews
ECB says economy still needs major stimulus
Andrew Strauss praises Ben Stokes’ 'cricket intelligence' ahead of West Indies Test
Old Trafford (area) Human settlement in England
England v Pakistan: Hosts name unchanged squad for first TestEngland name an unchanged 14-man squad for the first of three Tests against Pakistan, which begins on 5 August at Old Trafford.
BBC News
England name unchanged squad for first Test with PakistanEngland name an unchanged 14-man squad for the first of three Tests against Pakistan, which begins on 5 August at Old Trafford.
BBC News
England v West Indies: Rory Burns heaps praise on Stuart Broad
