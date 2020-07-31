|
Kim Kardashian ‘torn’ over divorcing Kanye West: ‘Her concerns are the kids and the partnership’
Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
Kim is reportedly considering a divorce (Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) Kim Kardashian is reportedly ‘torn’ over divorcing Kanye West, and had planned to ‘say goodbye’ when she visited the rapper in Wyoming. The couple are currently living apart – with West, 43, on his ranch in Cody while Kim, 39, remains in California with their four children – at a concerning time for Kanye’s mental health, with the rapper believed to be in the middle of a bipolar episode. And according to sources, Kim is conflicted over ending her six-year marriage. A source told People magazine: ‘She isn’t getting back what she needs from Kanye. Advertisement ‘She was to the point...
