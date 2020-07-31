Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kim Kardashian ‘torn’ over divorcing Kanye West: ‘Her concerns are the kids and the partnership’

WorldNews Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
Kim Kardashian ‘torn’ over divorcing Kanye West: ‘Her concerns are the kids and the partnership’Kim is reportedly considering a divorce (Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) Kim Kardashian is reportedly ‘torn’ over divorcing Kanye West, and had planned to ‘say goodbye’ when she visited the rapper in Wyoming. The couple are currently living apart – with West, 43, on his ranch in Cody while Kim, 39, remains in California with their four children – at a concerning time for Kanye’s mental health, with the rapper believed to be in the middle of a bipolar episode. And according to sources, Kim is conflicted over ending her six-year marriage. A source told People magazine: ‘She isn’t getting back what she needs from Kanye. Advertisement ‘She was to the point...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Kim Kardashian West wants to 'make it work' with husband Kanye West

Kim Kardashian West wants to 'make it work' with husband Kanye West 01:09

 Kim Kardashian West is determined to "make it work" with her husband Kanye West following his shocking divorce claims.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian American television and social media personality

Twitter reveals exactly how bitcoin scammers hacked Elon Musk's, Kim Kardashian's accounts

 Twitter just released an update on the massive hack that prompted the Great Blue Tick Silence of 2020, letting...
WorldNews
Kim Kardashian returns to Los Angeles alone after tense reunion with Kanye West [Video]

Kim Kardashian returns to Los Angeles alone after tense reunion with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian was pictured returning to Los Angeles alone on Tuesday, following a tense reunion with her husband Kanye West in Wyoming.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West reunite in Wyoming amid divorce speculations

 According to the People, it was an emotional reunion for Kanye and Kim Kardashian and the couple was seen in an intense conversation...
WorldNews

Kanye West Kanye West American rapper and record producer

ShowBiz Minute: Judd, West, Morgan

 Court says Judd can sue Weinstein for sexual harassment; Kanye West's NJ ballot petition falls short, complaint says; Tracy Morgan, wife to divorce after 5 years..
USATODAY.com
Kanye West files to appear on New Jersey's presidential ballot [Video]

Kanye West files to appear on New Jersey's presidential ballot

According to 'New York Post,' West collected 1,327 signatures by Monday's deadline to file to appear on the state's ballot as an independent presidential candidate.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published

Metropolitan Museum of Art Metropolitan Museum of Art Major art museum in New York City, United States

Police raid addresses in east London [Video]

Police raid addresses in east London

Footage posted on social media showed at least two raids by armed police in Goodmayes, east London. It is unclear whether the incidents were related.The Met’s Redbridge Borough Twitter account said police activity in Goodmayes, east London, “relates to an operation by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command and East Midlands Counter Terrorism Policing”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published

Vogue (magazine) Vogue (magazine) American fashion and lifestyle magazine owned by Condé Nast

Anna Wintour: 'Vogue has not done enough for black people' [Video]

Anna Wintour: 'Vogue has not done enough for black people'

Anna Wintour has admitted that there are "too few" black employees at Vogue and has taken "full responsibility" for hurtful and intolerant stories that appeared in the publication.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:48Published

Getty Images Getty Images American visual media company

What is the government’s obesity plan? From junk food bans to cycling prescriptions

 The Government is waging war on obesity (Picture: Getty Images) The Government is set to launch its campaign to tackle obesity in the UK, in a bid to save the..
WorldNews

It’s time to take UFOs seriously. Seriously.

 The “Area 51 Basecamp” event at the Alien Research Center in Hiko, Nevada, on September 20, 2019. | Mario Tama/Getty Images Alexander Wendt is one of the..
WorldNews

Trump contradicts White House press secretary on getting tested multiple times a day: 'I don't know of any time I've taken two tests in one day'

 White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany listens to U.S. President Donald Trump talk to reporters during a press conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room..
WorldNews

What Republicans and Democrats want in the next stimulus package

 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) listens as President Donald Trump talks to reporters on July 20, 2020, in the Oval Office. | Doug Mills/Getty..
WorldNews

Wyoming Wyoming State in the United States

Kim Kardashian arrives in Wyoming to be by Kanye West's side [Video]

Kim Kardashian arrives in Wyoming to be by Kanye West's side

Kim Kardashian has joined her husband, Kanye West, in Wyoming for the first time since he revealed they considered aborting their first child at a political rally.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published

California California State in the western United States

La Luz del Mundo church leader faces new rape, extortion charges

 The state’s attorney general has filed new charges against the leader of the Mexico-based La Luz del Mundo megachurch, who has been accused of raping children..
WorldNews

Jumbo jet used to fight California wildfire

 Authorities have ordered some evacuations due to a wildfire in the Angeles National Forest near Asuza in Southern California. Helicopters and a converted jumbo..
USATODAY.com

In CA: Outbreaks increase, pension spiking's gotta go and 30 years of ADA

 Outbreaks grow as California struggles to control the coronavirus. The state's high court strikes down some types of pension spiking. And I talk to a longtime..
USATODAY.com

'Glee' star Naya Rivera laid to rest, died within minutes, according to reports

 Naya Rivera has been laid to rest after drowning in a California lake earlier this month. Here are the reported details from her death certificate.
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

Kim Kardashian West reportedly asked Kanye to quit his presidential campaign [Video]

Kim Kardashian West reportedly asked Kanye to quit his presidential campaign

Kim Kardashian West reportedly pleaded with Kanye to quit his presidential campaign during her trip to Wyoming.

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 03:08Published
Kanye West Won't Appear On Massachusetts Presidential Ballot [Video]

Kanye West Won't Appear On Massachusetts Presidential Ballot

Rapper Kanye West won't appear on the Massachusetts presidential ballot this fall, according to the office of Secretary of State William Galvin. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:17Published
Justin Bieber wants to 'support' Kanye West [Video]

Justin Bieber wants to 'support' Kanye West

Justin Bieber wants to "support" Kanye West and flew down to Wyoming to see the rapper on his ranch after a series of Twitter outbursts.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:35Published

Tweets about this