Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hong Kong postpones elections by a year, citing coronavirus

WorldNews Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
Hong Kong postpones elections by a year, citing coronavirusHONG KONG — Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced Friday that the government will postpone highly anticipated legislative elections by one year, citing a worsening coronavirus outbreak in the semi-autonomous Chinese city. The Hong Kong government is invoking an emergency ordinance in delaying the elections. Lam said the government has the support of the Chinese government in making the decision to hold the elections on Sept. 5, 2021. “The announcement I have to make today is the most difficult decision I’ve had to make in the past seven months,” Lam said at a news conference. Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong shows his disqualification notice during a press conference in Hong...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Hong Kong delays election by a year

Hong Kong delays election by a year 01:55

 Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Friday postponed a Sept. 6 election for the city's legislature for a year because of a spike in novel coronavirus cases, dealing a blow to the pro-democracy opposition hoping to make gains in the vote. Soraya Ali reports.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Hong Kong Hong Kong Special administrative region of China

Equities on downward swing, Reliance cracks by 1.8 pc [Video]

Equities on downward swing, Reliance cracks by 1.8 pc

Equity benchmark indices closed marginally lower on Friday in line with Asian peers following a record contraction in economic data from the United States. The BSE SandP Sensex was down by 129 points or 0.34 per cent at 37,607 while the Nifty 50 slipped by 29 points or 0.26 per cent at 11,073. Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty pharma gaining by 3.5 per cent and PSU bank by 1.4 per cent. But Nifty financial service, private bank and auto were in the red. Among stocks, Reliance Industries lost by 1.84 per cent to Rs 2,070 per share on profit-booking, a day after it reported over 30 per cent jump in Q1 net profit at Rs 13,248 crore. Eicher Motors slipped by 2.7 per cent, Bajaj Auto by 1.6 per cent and Hero MotoCorp by 1.2 per cent. HDFC Bank, HDFC and HDFC Life lost by 1.6 per cent, 1.3 per cent and 1.2 per cent respectively. The other prominent losers were Kotak Mahindra Bank, Wipro and Asian Paints. However, Sun Pharma moved up 5.4 per cent to close at Rs 537.80 per share while Cipla witnessed a gain of Rs 5.1 per cent. JSW Steel, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, HCL Technologies and Tata Motors too traded in the green. Meanwhile, Asian shares slid as abysmal economic data from the United States and rising global COVID-19 cases weighed on sentiment. US GDP collapsed at a 32.9 per cent annualised rate in the second quarter, the deepest decline on record, while jobless claims rose last week. Japan's Nikkei dropped by 2.82 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng by 0.47 per cent and Seoul's Kospi by 0.78 per cent.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:17Published
TikTok owner discussing China IPO - sources [Video]

TikTok owner discussing China IPO - sources

TikTok-owner ByteDance may list its Chinese operations in Hong Kong or Shanghai, according to Reuters sources. That after tensions with Washington scuppered earlier hopes for a blockbuster New York listing. Julian Satterthwaite reports

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:27Published

Hong Kong postpones elections for a year 'over virus concerns'

 The move comes weeks after China imposed a controversial national security law on Hong Kong.
BBC News

Carrie Lam Carrie Lam Chief Executive of Hong Kong

Social media firms worried about China's Hong Kong security law [Video]

Social media firms worried about China's Hong Kong security law

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam called the law 'mild' compared with those in other countries, but tech giants and social media companies are not convinced.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 04:34Published
Hong Kong security law is not "doom and gloom" [Video]

Hong Kong security law is not "doom and gloom"

Hong Kong's national security law imposed by Beijing last week was not "doom and gloom" for the city, its leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday (July 7), adding it was untrue to say she was not privy to any of its details before they were announced.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:08Published
Hong Kong marks handover anniversary under shadow of security law [Video]

Hong Kong marks handover anniversary under shadow of security law

City's riot police makes arrests as territory's Chief Executive Carrie Lam says new legislation is 'lawful, reasonable'.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:27Published

Joshua Wong Joshua Wong Hong Kong pro-democracy activist

Hong Kong bars 12 opposition candidates from legislative election [Video]

Hong Kong bars 12 opposition candidates from legislative election

Hong Kong government warns more nominees could face similar decision as the disqualified 12, including Joshua Wong.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:22Published

Hong Kong Disqualifies 12 Pro-Democracy Activists From Election

 Hong Kong’s government barred 12 pro-democracy activists including Joshua Wong from running in September elections and said more could be disqualified,..
WorldNews
HK could postpone election in democracy blow [Video]

HK could postpone election in democracy blow

Reports in Hong Kong suggest a vote for seats in the city's legislature could be postponed by a year amid fears of a resurgence in coronavirus cases. Opposition democrats have accused Beijing of using the pandemic as an excuse. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:14Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Hong Kong delays election due to COVID-19 [Video]

Hong Kong delays election due to COVID-19

Elections for Hong Kong's parliament - previously scheduled for September - will be postponed due to a spike in coronavirus cases.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 05:48Published
Joshua Wong vows to fight on after Hong Kong election disqualifications [Video]

Joshua Wong vows to fight on after Hong Kong election disqualifications

Prominent pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong gave a statement to the press today (July 31) after being barred from running as a candidate in Hong Kong's upcoming election.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 04:06Published
Hong Kong blocks 12 democrats from election [Video]

Hong Kong blocks 12 democrats from election

Hong Kong has disqualified a dozen pro-democracy candidates from running in a key election, citing reasons including collusion with foreign forces and opposition to the new China-imposed national..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:33Published

Related news from verified sources

Hong Kong postpones elections by a year, citing coronavirus

Hong Kong postpones elections by a year, citing coronavirus HONG KONG — Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced Friday that the government will postpone highly anticipated legislative elections by one year, citing a...
WorldNews Also reported by •Deutsche WelleNYTimes.com

Hong Kong pro-democracy leader fired from tenured university job

 A tenured law professor and leading figure in Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement was fired from his university position Tuesday, less than a month...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •SBSCBS NewsDeutsche Welle

University of Hong Kong sacks veteran democracy activist

University of Hong Kong sacks veteran democracy activist HONG KONG (Reuters) - The University of Hong Kong (HKU) on Tuesday sacked veteran pro-democracy activist Benny Tai from his tenured position as an associate...
WorldNews Also reported by •SBSEnergy DailyDeutsche WelleHindu

Tweets about this