Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ellen DeGeneres apologises to staff over workplace 'issues'

WorldNews Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
Ellen DeGeneres apologises to staff over workplace 'issues'Several current and former staff members told Buzzfeed they had been fired after taking medical leave or bereavement days to attend family funerals. Others said they were also instructed not to speak to DeGeneres if they saw her around the office. One employee said she she experienced racist comments, actions, and "microaggressions" during her 18 months on the show, and was reprimanded for raising concerns about her treatment. The criticisms were in stark contrast to the public image of DeGeneres and her show. The comedian, whose mantra is "be kind to one another", has previously described her programme as "a place of happiness". "That 'be kind' [stuff] only happens when the cameras are on....
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: THR News - Published
News video: Ellen DeGeneres Pens Letter to Staff Addressing Workplace Allegations | THR News

Ellen DeGeneres Pens Letter to Staff Addressing Workplace Allegations | THR News 01:32

 With the culture at her eponymous talk show under fire, Ellen DeGeneres is speaking out.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ellen DeGeneres Ellen DeGeneres American comedian, television host, actress, and producer

Ellen DeGeneres 'sorry' for 'toxic' workplace experiences [Video]

Ellen DeGeneres 'sorry' for 'toxic' workplace experiences

TV talk show titan Ellen DeGeneres has broken her silence to apologise amid multiple allegations of workplace misconduct.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published

ShowBiz Minute: Cranston, DeGeneres, MTV

 Bryan Cranston recovers from COVID-19, donates plasma; DeGeneres apologizes to show's staff amid workplace inquiry; Gaga, Grande top MTV VMA noms; quarantine..
USATODAY.com

BuzzFeed BuzzFeed Internet media and news company based in New York City

Did Glenn Beck Defraud His Fans? [Video]

Did Glenn Beck Defraud His Fans?

Glenn Beck prides himself on being honest and god-fearing. Yet, some of his most ardent fans now claim he defrauded them of tens of thousands of dollars. BuzzFeed news reports that his fans spent months in limbo after a planned “Cruise Thru History” was shutdown by the coronavirus. “This was going to be our big fling,” Jeff Welliver said. “And then it turned out to be a nightmare.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Under Investigation by WarnerMedia [Video]

‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Under Investigation by WarnerMedia

‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Under Investigation by WarnerMedia The daytime talk show is being internally investigated following numerous workplace misconduct complaints, according to ‘Variety.’..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:03Published
WarnerMedia Initiates Investigation on Set of 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' | THR News [Video]

WarnerMedia Initiates Investigation on Set of 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' | THR News

WarnerMedia has initiated an investigation into alleged workplace misconduct on the set of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show,' sources confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:33Published
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Is Under Investigation [Video]

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Is Under Investigation

According to Elle magazine the Ellen Degeneres show is under internal investigation after allegation of a hostile and toxic work environment went viral. Variety reports that WarnerMedia is..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Ellen DeGeneres issues grovelling apology to staff amid investigation into ‘racism and intimidation’ on her show

 Ellen DeGeneres ended weeks of silence while her former staff grabbed megaphones by issuing an emotional apology, stressing that she will seek to “correct the...
PinkNews Also reported by •Lainey GossipSeattle TimesFOXNews.comUSATODAY.comNPRMediaite

BuzzFeed News probe reveals accusations of "sexual misconduct and harassment" at "Ellen" show

 Ellen Degeneres' show is facing new allegations of "rampant sexual misconduct and harassment" amid an internal investigation into a "toxic" workplace. Ellen...
CBS News Also reported by •Just JaredFOXNews.com

Ellen DeGeneres staff are ‘loving’ the show’s alleged ‘toxic and racist’ workplace culture being exposed

 Ellen DeGeneres is not as nice as you think. At least that’s what countless of her former and current employees are claiming amid reports of a “toxic”...
PinkNews Also reported by •FOXNews.comSeattle TimesMediaite

Tweets about this

mlou1939

Mary Wooster RT @APEntertainment: SHOWBIZ MINUTE: Bryan Cranston - Ellen DeGeneres - MTV VMA https://t.co/x7lpNq59BZ 3 hours ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime ShowBiz Minute: Cranston, DeGeneres, MTV - Jul 31 @ 8:06 AM ET https://t.co/NGa7Wz3VMu 4 hours ago

jilevin

Jeffrey Levin ShowBiz Minute: Cranston, DeGeneres, MTV https://t.co/5GGc3K3Yjm 4 hours ago

NATIONALNEWSDM

DANIK NATIONAL NEWS DIGITAL MEDIA SHOWBIZ MINUTE: Bryan Cranston - Ellen DeGeneres - MTV VMA @NATIONALNEWSDM https://t.co/QApzabOZcb 4 hours ago

usatodaylife

USA TODAY Life ShowBiz Minute: Cranston, DeGeneres, MTV https://t.co/HptfSsAqio 4 hours ago

APEntertainment

AP Entertainment SHOWBIZ MINUTE: Bryan Cranston - Ellen DeGeneres - MTV VMA https://t.co/x7lpNq59BZ 5 hours ago