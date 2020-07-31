|
Ellen DeGeneres apologises to staff over workplace 'issues'
Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
Several current and former staff members told Buzzfeed they had been fired after taking medical leave or bereavement days to attend family funerals. Others said they were also instructed not to speak to DeGeneres if they saw her around the office. One employee said she she experienced racist comments, actions, and "microaggressions" during her 18 months on the show, and was reprimanded for raising concerns about her treatment. The criticisms were in stark contrast to the public image of DeGeneres and her show. The comedian, whose mantra is "be kind to one another", has previously described her programme as "a place of happiness". "That 'be kind' [stuff] only happens when the cameras are on....
Ellen DeGeneres American comedian, television host, actress, and producer
