Samsung to halt PC production in China in latest blow to manufacturing sector

WorldNews Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
Samsung to halt PC production in China in latest blow to manufacturing sectorSamsung’s last remaining overseas computer manufacturing facility in the Chinese city of Suzhou will halt production to instead focus more on research and development. The South Korean giant has decided that its Samsung Electronics Suzhou Computer plant will no longer focus on assembly and manufacturing “due to fierce market competition”. “Except for employees at the research and...
Suzhou Suzhou Prefecture-level city in Jiangsu, People's Republic of China


South Korea South Korea Country in East Asia

Samsung to halt PC production in China in latest blow to manufacturing sector

