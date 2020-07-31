|
Samsung to halt PC production in China in latest blow to manufacturing sector
Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
Samsung’s last remaining overseas computer manufacturing facility in the Chinese city of Suzhou will halt production to instead focus more on research and development. The South Korean giant has decided that its Samsung Electronics Suzhou Computer plant will no longer focus on assembly and manufacturing “due to fierce market competition”. “Except for employees at the research and...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Suzhou Prefecture-level city in Jiangsu, People's Republic of China
South Korea Country in East Asia
Sensex cracks by 335 points but pharma stocks outperform
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:29Published
S.Korea's rights watchdog to probe late Seoul Mayor's allegationsSEOUL, July 30 -- South Korea's national human rights watchdog said Thursday it will begin a probe into allegations that late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon sexually..
WorldNews
North Korea fired a missile from a ship on July 6, South Korea’s military saysSEOUL, South Korea — North Korea fired a missile from waters off its eastern coast earlier this month as part of routine naval exercises, South Korea’s..
WorldNews
S.Korea's Samsung Electronics sees double-digit growth in Q2 operating profitSEOUL, July 30 (Xinhua) -- Samsung Electronics, South Korea's tech giant, saw a double-digit growth in its second-quarter operating profit as the COVID-19..
WorldNews
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this