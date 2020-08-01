Global  
 

Taurasi has 20 points, 10 assists; Mercury beat Aces 102-95

Seattle Times Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Diana Taurasi had 22 points and 10 assists, Skylar Diggins-Smith also scored 22 points, and the Phoenix Mercury never trailed in a 102-95 win over the Las Vegas Aces on Friday night. Brittney Griner had 18 points, seven rebounds and three steals, Bria Hartley scored 15 points and Sophie Cunningham 11 […]
