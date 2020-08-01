|
Japan's summer season transformed by coronavirus
Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
As the rainy season ends, Japan is entering summer without its typical scenes of festivals, fireworks and open beaches this year as the novel coronavirus continues to spread in the country. Shonan and other famous beaches in Kanagawa Prefecture, near Tokyo, are without huts or lifeguards as people have been advised to stay away amid strict coronavirus control measures. Photo taken Aug. 1, 2020 shows a warning sign in Fujisawa, Kanagawa Prefecture, that beaches are not open for swimming. (Kyodo) An...
|
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Kanagawa Prefecture Prefecture of Japan
Shōnan
Tokio Disambiguation page providing links to topics that could be referred to by the same search term
Japan unhappy after WTO panel set up to rule on curbs of exports to S.KoreaTOKYO/SEOUL — Japan said on Thursday it was disappointed South Korea was proceeding with a complaint to the World Trade Organization, a day after the body set..
WorldNews
'Model' customers keep Tokyo diners socially distanced
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50Published
Nissan sees $4.5 billion annual operating loss as pandemic hinders turnaround effortsSign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City TOKYO (Reuters) – Nissan Motor Co said on..
WorldNews
Mitsubishi Motors forecasts full-year loss due to falling car salesTOKYO: Japan’s Mitsubishi Motors Corp. on Monday forecast an operating loss of ¥140 billion ($1.33 billion) in the year to March as the automaker battles a..
WorldNews
Fujisawa, Kanagawa City in Kantō, Japan
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this