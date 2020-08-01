Japan's summer season transformed by coronavirus Saturday, 1 August 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

As the rainy season ends, Japan is entering summer without its typical scenes of festivals, fireworks and open beaches this year as the novel coronavirus continues to spread in the country. Shonan and other famous beaches in Kanagawa Prefecture, near Tokyo, are without huts or lifeguards as people have been advised to stay away amid strict coronavirus control measures. Photo taken Aug. 1, 2020 shows a warning sign in Fujisawa, Kanagawa Prefecture, that beaches are not open for swimming.


