|
Drop the puck for summer hockey: NHL playoffs get under way
Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
TORONTO (AP) — Henrik Lundqvist and Petr Mrazek led their teams on to the ice for warmups, and the NHL’s Stanley Cup playoffs are set to get underway after hockey was on hiatus for more than four months. The New York Rangers are facing the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday afternoon in the NHL’s first game […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this