Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NHL is back: Best of the Stanley Cup playoffs qualifying round

USATODAY.com Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
NHL's Stanley Cup playoffs qualifying round gets underway in Toronto and Edmonton.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

National Hockey League National Hockey League North American professional ice hockey league

Trump's TikTok ban, Hurricane Isaias, NHL's return: 5 things to know this weekend

 Trump may sign an order to ban TikTok from operating in the U.S., Isaias heads toward Florida and more news to get your weekend started.
USATODAY.com

Release the Kraken! Seattle, NHL's 32nd team, unveils name and logo

 The Kraken will begin their season in 2021-22. The nickname is a nod to mythological creature and "S" in logo pays homage to Seattle Metropolitans.
USATODAY.com
NHL to resume virus-interrupted season next month with Stanley Cup tournament in Canada [Video]

NHL to resume virus-interrupted season next month with Stanley Cup tournament in Canada

NHL to resume virus-interrupted season August 1 with Stanley Cup tournament at venues in Toronto and Edmonton

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:40Published
Ovechkin back on ice at Capitals practice session for first time since March [Video]

Ovechkin back on ice at Capitals practice session for first time since March

Star winger Alex Ovechkin takes to ice for Washington Capitals practice session for first time since March as NHL continues on path to resume season

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:22Published

Stanley Cup Stanley Cup championship trophy awarded annually in the National Hockey League


Toronto Toronto City in Canada and capital of Ontario

Rescue rabbit and Shetland sheep dog are melting hearts with their inter-species friendship [Video]

Rescue rabbit and Shetland sheep dog are melting hearts with their inter-species friendship

It may sound barking mad, but it was love at first sight for this rescue rabbit and Shetland sheep dog when they first met earlier this year.Now, the cute couple are inseparable and can be found grooming each other, or snuggling up together on the sofa in the swish apartment they share in Toronto, Canada, with their owners Kelsey and Nik Burton, both 29, who are devoted to the dotty pair.In the wild, canine Holly would be more likely to attack Poppy, a rare breed of American rabbit, as bunnies are prey animals - but the only thing this dog chases with her long eared pal is a ball.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published
Massive anti-China protest in Toronto demands 'Free Hong Kong' and 'Free Tibet' [Video]

Massive anti-China protest in Toronto demands 'Free Hong Kong' and 'Free Tibet'

Over hundred Torontonians of diverse background on July 19 staged a protest against the Communist Chinese regime outside Chinese consulate in Toronto. Protestors urged Chinese Communist Party to free Tibet and Hong Kong and also opposed Chinese aggression in Ladakh. They also urged Canadian Government to boycott Chinese goods in Canada. The protestors asked international communities to intervene in order to get two Canadians released from Chinese hostage. They raised voice for Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act. The Protesters from Iranian Diaspora raised voice against Iranian regime from "selling" Iran to China. Tibetans Vietanamese diaspora also participated in this protest. All protestors urged Canadian government to implement magnitsky sanctions on HR violators in China. A large number of Indian diaspora holding tricolour also participated in the protest to oppose Chinese aggression in Ladakh.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:37Published

Edmonton Edmonton Provincial capital city in Alberta, Canada

Snare Device Protects Against 'Porch Pirates' [Video]

Snare Device Protects Against 'Porch Pirates'

A new system hopes to thwart so-called ‘porch pirates' those who steal parcels left by delivery drivers. The Snare Parcel Protection System fits securely outside your front door. A strong cable extends from it, which a courier is able to wrap around most sized parcels. The parcel owner is then able to unlock the mechanism with a key. Entrepreneur Dennis Evans, of Edmonton, Canada, believes it deters thieves who want easy pickings. The system is being crowdfunded through Kickstarter.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:03Published

Edmonton shooting: Man killed in street

 No arrests have been made over the shooting, which happened on a road in Edmonton.
BBC News

Demand that Korean Airlines stop shipping live horses to slaughter

 Every year, approximately 7000 horses are transported by air from Edmonton, Calgary and Winnipeg (Canada) to Japan. These shipments are often conducted monthly..
WorldNews

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Vegas Golden Knights in Edmonton to begin Stanley Cup playoffs [Video]

Vegas Golden Knights in Edmonton to begin Stanley Cup playoffs

Vegas Golden Knights in Edmonton to begin Stanley Cup playoffs

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:38Published
Pittsburgh Will Not Be A Hub City For Stanley Cup Playoffs [Video]

Pittsburgh Will Not Be A Hub City For Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Stanley Cup playoffs will not be held in Pittsburgh when the NHL resumes play.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:18Published

Tweets about this

the_bbb_podcast

Beers, Business, and Balls Did @SeattleKraken wish themselves into existence? @NY_cth breaks down everything we know so far about the Seattle… https://t.co/9VwUOy3HXI 4 days ago

thecandidclark

Sean Clark The @NHLSeattle_ has been established, giving the NHL their 32nd team. Washington-native @Fewkes_Collin gives his t… https://t.co/1QL8nUm2bf 1 week ago

SOTSports

The Swing of Things Release the #Kraken! In a historic announcement on Thursday, the newest and 32nd #NHL franchise finally got its ne… https://t.co/Qg27tdihpb 1 week ago

MTMVSports

MTMV Podcast Network RT @OvertimeConvos: NEW ARTICLE: Release the Seattle Kraken: NHL Unveils Name for 32nd Franchise Zach Allen breaks down the unveiling of th… 1 week ago

DCaponeSpa

Deirdre Capone RT @bigrocksmktg: Release the Kraken: Seattle unveils name for 32nd NHL franchise https://t.co/xt5Se6uuS9 via @KING5Seattle 1 week ago

WinWithMalliard

Win! Leadership Based Interviews-Sports Headlines RT @brand_kraken: No relation. Something tells us this @NHLSeattle_ team is going to do big things 🤔 #NHL #NHLSeattle https://t.co/iyY11Wg… 1 week ago

brand_kraken

Brand Kraken No relation. Something tells us this @NHLSeattle_ team is going to do big things 🤔 #NHL #NHLSeattle https://t.co/iyY11WgNxC 1 week ago

LatestBreaking5

LatestBreakingNewsToday Release the Kraken! Seattle, NHL’s 32nd team, unveils name and logo. 📖 Read More @ https://t.co/BZO83bEUKY #NHL #Seattle 1 week ago