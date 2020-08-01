NHL is back: Best of the Stanley Cup playoffs qualifying round

Rescue rabbit and Shetland sheep dog are melting hearts with their inter-species friendship



It may sound barking mad, but it was love at first sight for this rescue rabbit and Shetland sheep dog when they first met earlier this year.Now, the cute couple are inseparable and can be found grooming each other, or snuggling up together on the sofa in the swish apartment they share in Toronto, Canada, with their owners Kelsey and Nik Burton, both 29, who are devoted to the dotty pair.In the wild, canine Holly would be more likely to attack Poppy, a rare breed of American rabbit, as bunnies are prey animals - but the only thing this dog chases with her long eared pal is a ball.

