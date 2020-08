Urshela slam, Judge HR lead Yanks over Bosox, 5th win in row Sunday, 2 August 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — Gio Urshela hit his first big league grand slam, Aaron Judge homered for a career-high fourth straight game and the New York Yankees extended their winning streak to five with a 5-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday night. Nick Nelson (1-0) pitched three hitless innings to win his […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Urshela slam, Judge HR lead Yanks over Bosox, 5th win in row Urshela slam, Judge HR lead Yanks over Bosox, 5th win in row

FOX Sports 29 minutes ago





Tweets about this