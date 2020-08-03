|
Let's go for my third Serie A title: Ronaldo hints at Juventus stay
Cristiano Ronaldo Portuguese footballer
Ronaldo hints at Juve stay: Let's go for my third Scudetto!Juventus claimed...
Ronaldo blanks as Serie A rival Immobile takes lead in Golden Shoe raceCristiano Ronaldo's hopes of finishing as Europe's top scorer are dealt a blow as he fails to score as champions Juventus are beaten by Cagliari.
Fans celebrate as Ronaldo leads Juve to ninth straight title
Ronaldo, Messi Ballon d'Or rivalry on hold as award dropped for 2020
Serie A A professional league competition for football clubs located at the top of the Italian football league system
'Conte's work has made itself felt' - Inter chief Marotta responds to manager's outburstInter CEO Giuseppe Marotta has responded to Antonio Conte's outburst over a lack of support from the board at San Siro, insisting the Italian manager's "work has..
Juve lose to Roma - their first home defeat since April 2018Champions Juventus suffer a first Serie A home defeat in 40 matches, losing to Roma 3-1 as they finish only one point clear of Inter Milan at the top.
Juventus F.C. Association football club from Turin, Italy
Pirlo returns to Juventus as Under-23 managerJuventus appoint legendary former midfielder Andrea Pirlo as their new Under-23 manager.
New Delhi Capital of India
India-China military talks: New Delhi seeks PLA disengagement from Fingers area, friction points in Eastern LadakhA meeting of Corps commanders of India and China including Lt Gen Harinder Singh and Maj Gen Liu Lin respectively currently underway at Moldo on the Chinese side..
List of foods to keep lungs healthyNew Delhi: Lungs which are important organs of the human body need to be protected from cancer and other ailments. Amid coronavirus pandemic, it has become even..
Jharkhand Congress MLAs demand one leader, one post in partyThree Jharkhand Congress MLAs including party's working president Irfan Sheikh, met senior leader Ahmed Patel in New Delhi on Tuesday over the issue of state..
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi vacates Delhi bungalow after Centre’s order
Turin City in Piedmont, Italy
Champions League: Paulo Dybala injury less serious than believed, could feature for Juventus in AugustTurin: Juventus forward Paulo Dybala's injury is less serious than first believed and he could be ready for next week's Champions League match against Lyon...
Juventus 2-0 Sampdoria: Maurizio Sarri's side claim ninth straight Serie A titleJuventus clinch a record-extending ninth successive Serie A title as they defeat Sampdoria 2-0 in Turin.
Buffon and Chiellini sign one-year deals with Juventus
Barcelona agree to sell Arthur to Juventus for 72 mln euros
