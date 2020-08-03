There may never be COVID-19 'silver bullet': WHO

There may never be a 'silver bullet' for COVID-19: WHO



Despite vaccines in development, the head of the World Health Organization cautioned that the treatments had yet to prove effective and might only convey protection for a short time. This report.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:57 Published 1 hour ago

WHO warns there might never be a 'silver bullet' to defeat virus



The head of the World Health Organisation warned on Monday that althoughseveral coronavirus vaccines were in advanced stages of clinical trial, "thereis no silver bullet for the moment and there might.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:49 Published 4 hours ago