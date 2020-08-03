Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

There may never be COVID-19 'silver bullet': WHO

Deutsche Welle Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
The World Health Organization has warned that, despite a rush to develop an effective vaccine against the coronavirus, there may never be a "silver bullet." The WHO chief has urged all nations to enforce health measures.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

There may never be a 'silver bullet' for COVID-19: WHO [Video]

There may never be a 'silver bullet' for COVID-19: WHO

Despite vaccines in development, the head of the World Health Organization cautioned that the treatments had yet to prove effective and might only convey protection for a short time. This report..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:57Published
WHO warns there might never be a 'silver bullet' to defeat virus [Video]

WHO warns there might never be a 'silver bullet' to defeat virus

The head of the World Health Organisation warned on Monday that althoughseveral coronavirus vaccines were in advanced stages of clinical trial, "thereis no silver bullet for the moment and there might..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:49Published
Dowden: Testing isn't a 'silver bullet' [Video]

Dowden: Testing isn't a 'silver bullet'

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden says that we still have to have the 14-day quarantine in place as testing for coronavirus at airports does not provide a 'silver bullet'. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:18Published

Related news from verified sources

There may never be a 'silver bullet' for COVID-19, WHO warns

There may never be a 'silver bullet' for COVID-19, WHO warns GENEVA — The World Health Organization warned on Monday that, despite strong hopes for a vaccine, there might never be a “silver bullet” for COVID-19, and...
WorldNews

Health officials warn there may never be a "silver bullet" for coronavirus

 The World Health Organization is warning the road to normalcy will be long and that there may never be a "silver bullet" for the novel coronavirus. Dr. Shoshana...
CBS News

Despite hope for effective vaccines, there may never be silver bullet for COVID-19, warns WHO

 "For now, stopping outbreaks comes down to the basics of public health and disease control," read an official statement by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom...
Zee News


Tweets about this