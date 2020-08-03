There may never be COVID-19 'silver bullet': WHO

Monday, 3 August 2020 () The World Health Organization has warned that, despite a rush to develop an effective vaccine against the coronavirus, there may never be a "silver bullet." The WHO chief has urged all nations to enforce health measures.
Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden says that we still have to have the 14-day quarantine in place as testing for coronavirus at airports does not provide a 'silver bullet'.
