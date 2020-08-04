Large blast in Beirut port area rocks Lebanon's capital
Tuesday, 4 August 2020 () The blast had occurred in the port area where there are warehouses housing explosives. It was not immediately clear what caused the blast or what kind of explosives were in the warehouses
Iranian authorities are investigating a large explosion east of the capital, Tehran, near a military base which is thought to have played a role in past nuclear testing activities.Footage circulating..
Credit: The Guardian Studio Duration: 00:38Published