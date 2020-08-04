Global  
 

Large blast in Beirut port area rocks Lebanon's capital

Tuesday, 4 August 2020
The blast had occurred in the port area where there are warehouses housing explosives. It was not immediately clear what caused the blast or what kind of explosives were in the warehouses
News video: Massive explosion hits Beirut port area

Massive explosion hits Beirut port area 00:53

 A large explosion shook the Lebanese capital Beirut and a giant column of smoke was seen rising over the city, Reuters witnesses and local media reported

