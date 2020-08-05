|
Virgin Atlantic airline files for U.S. bankruptcy protection, tries to survive pandemic losses
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Virgin Atlantic filed Tuesday for protection in U.S. bankruptcy court as it tries to survive the virus pandemic hammering the airline industry.
|
|
|
