Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Virgin Atlantic airline files for U.S. bankruptcy protection, tries to survive pandemic losses

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Virgin Atlantic filed Tuesday for protection in U.S. bankruptcy court as it tries to survive the virus pandemic hammering the airline industry.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Virgin Atlantic British airline

Cornonavirus: Crisis-hit Virgin Atlantic files for bankruptcy

 At the same time Virgin Australia's new owner Bain Capital is set to cut around 3,000 jobs at the airline.
BBC News

Virgin Atlantic files for bankruptcy as airline woes mount

 Carrier is the second linked to Richard Branson to seek protection from its debts because of the coronavirus.
CBS News

Virgin Atlantic files for bankruptcy due to COVID-19

 Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

Virgin Atlantic Airways has filed for bankruptcy protection for its United States business, as it tries to nail..
The Verge

Related videos from verified sources

California Pizza Kitchen Files For Bankruptcy [Video]

California Pizza Kitchen Files For Bankruptcy

On Thursday, restaurant chain California Pizza Kitchen filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The coronavirus pandemic sent sales at the sit-down-centric pizza chain plummeting. Business Insider reports..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:27Published
Virgin Atlantic to Get a Nearly $1.5B Bailout From Branson, Creditors [Video]

Virgin Atlantic to Get a Nearly $1.5B Bailout From Branson, Creditors

Virgin Atlantic will be receiving a nearly $1.5 billion bailout as the airline and travel industries struggle amid the coronavirus pandemic. Owner, Richard Branson, will reportedly contribute more than..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:19Published
Thai Airways jets remain grounded as bosses form 'survival team' to save airline from bankruptcy [Video]

Thai Airways jets remain grounded as bosses form 'survival team' to save airline from bankruptcy

Thai Airways planes stand idle today as ministers form a ‘survival team’ to save the beleaguered airline from bankruptcy. Footage shows the grounded fleet at the Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:23Published

Related news from verified sources

Cornonavirus: Crisis-hit Virgin Atlantic files for bankruptcy

 At the same time Virgin Australia's new owner Bain Capital is set to cut around 3,000 jobs at the airline.
BBC News Also reported by •The VergeNew Zealand HeraldCBS NewsIndependentUSATODAY.comSeattlePI.comCBC.caNewsdayWales Online

Tweets about this

stillsafe

Still Safe® #Coronavirus : #VirginAtlantic files for US #bankruptcy in fight for survival https://t.co/bmyTgyztUy 8 seconds ago

Nairametrics

Nairametrics COVID-19: Virgin Atlantic files for bankruptcy. The airline is seeking protection under chapter 15 of the US bankr… https://t.co/5uzBrG5Lxu 59 seconds ago

Urch_mann

Mazi Urchmann Virgin Atlantic files for bankruptcy in the US 1 minute ago

Paul1Singh

Paul Singh Virgin Atlantic files for bankruptcy and could 'run out of money by September' https://t.co/RgOMvNmiaq 1 minute ago

adebayoOFemi

Adebayo O RT @ogundamisi: This is HUGE! The impact HUGE! We need to really be on the look out! @VirginAtlantic files for bankruptcy as pandemic deva… 3 minutes ago

ChamberInt_News

#ChamberInt News Virgin Atlantic files for bankruptcy as #Covid19 continues to hurt airlines via @guardian https://t.co/wTiThThx8b… https://t.co/pBU9wiN7Vg 3 minutes ago

MarieGr79484750

Gee-ma He can always flog his fucking island! Virgin Atlantic files for US bankruptcy as it scrambles for rescue plan… https://t.co/Y87CjepZ5i 4 minutes ago

frenchbluee

alsace RT @standardnews: Richard Branson's Virgin Atlantic files for bankruptcy https://t.co/gKM1LRuKOd 4 minutes ago