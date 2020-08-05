Global  
 

Chicago rapper FBG Duck killed in drive-by shooting at 26

WorldNews Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Chicago rapper FBG Duck killed in drive-by shooting at 26Chicago rapper FBG Duck has been killed in a drive-by shooting at the age of 26. The news was first reported on Twitter by Chicago activist and former mayoral candidate Ja’Mal Green, who wrote: “Popular rapper FBG Duck has just been pronounced dead after being shot in...
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: Chicago Rapper Killed, 2 Others Injured In Gold Coast Shooting

Chicago Rapper Killed, 2 Others Injured In Gold Coast Shooting 02:40

 Close to 50 shots rang out in broad daylight on Oak Street between Rush Street and Michigan Avenue in the shooting that killed rapper FBG Duck. CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports.

