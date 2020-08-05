|
Chicago rapper FBG Duck killed in drive-by shooting at 26
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Chicago rapper FBG Duck has been killed in a drive-by shooting at the age of 26. The news was first reported on Twitter by Chicago activist and former mayoral candidate Ja’Mal Green, who wrote: “Popular rapper FBG Duck has just been pronounced dead after being shot in...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Chicago City and county seat of Cook County, Illinois, United States
DoorDash launches online DashMart convenience stores to sell snacks and groceriesIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
DoorDash on Wednesday announced the launch of a chain of virtual convenience stores the company is calling..
The Verge
U.S. teachers protest school reopenings
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:45Published
Chicago virus cases creeping higherChicago's public health commissioner says virus cases in the city are gradually rising. She says Chicago was at about 200 cases a day a month ago but now is at..
USATODAY.com
US gun violence surges, leaving dead children in its wakeJuly in Chicago ended as it began: Mourning the death of a child whose only mistake was venturing outside to play when someone armed with a gun came to the..
New Zealand Herald
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this