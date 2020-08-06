Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NRA lawsuit: NY attorney general accuses Wayne LaPierre, other execs of $64M fraud scheme

USATODAY.com Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing to shut down the NRA, accusing execs at the non-profit of a $64 million fraud scheme.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: N.Y. Attorney General Files Lawsuit Against NRA

N.Y. Attorney General Files Lawsuit Against NRA 00:26

 Letitia James is seeking to put the gun advocacy organization out of business. The suit claims NRA executives diverted millions of dollars for lavish personal trips, no-show contracts for associates and other questionable expenditures. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

New York (state) New York (state) State in the northeastern United States

New York Attorney General Sues N.R.A. and Seeks Its Closure

 Letitia James seeks to dissolve the National Rifle Association, which was founded in New York, amid corruption allegations.
NYTimes.com
New York AG seeks to 'dissolve' NRA with lawsuit [Video]

New York AG seeks to 'dissolve' NRA with lawsuit

New York Attorney General Letitia James sued the National Rifle Association on Thursday, alleging senior leaders of the non-profit group diverted millions of dollars for personal use and to buy the silence and loyalty of former employees.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:12Published

New York AG seeks to shut down NRA in suit alleging financial crimes

 New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a lawsuit seeking to disband the National Rifle Association, claiming its top officials diverted millions of..
CBS News

New York attorney general sues to dissolve NRA

 New York's attorney general announces a lawsuit aimed at dissolving the powerful gun lobbying group.
BBC News

Letitia James Letitia James Attorney General of the state of New York

New York attorney general files lawsuit to shut down the NRA

 The National Rifle Association has been chartered in New York since the late 19th century, giving Attorney General Letitia James leverage.
USATODAY.com

National Rifle Association National Rifle Association American nonprofit organization


Wayne LaPierre Wayne LaPierre American gun rights lobbyist

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

NY Moves To Break Up The NRA [Video]

NY Moves To Break Up The NRA

New York state’s Attorney General has announced a new lawsuit seeking to dissolve the National Rifle Association over allegations of fraud.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:27Published
The New York Attorney General files a lawsuit against the National Rifle Association after an 18 month long investigation [Video]

The New York Attorney General files a lawsuit against the National Rifle Association after an 18 month long investigation

The New York Attorney General files a lawsuit against the National Rifle Association after an 18 month long investigation

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 00:31Published
White House Players Continue To Hint Trump Will Delay 2020 Presidential Election [Video]

White House Players Continue To Hint Trump Will Delay 2020 Presidential Election

The sitting President of the United States is seeking a second term, and is floating the idea of delaying the upcoming election. Even in the depths of the Civil War, that's something America has never..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:58Published

Related news from verified sources

JUST IN: New York AG Files Lawsuit to Dissolve the NRA Alleging Massive Financial Fraud By Leadership

 The Attorney General of New York has filed a lawsuit against the leaders of the National Rifle Association, alleging they spent years defrauding their...
Mediaite Also reported by •USATODAY.comCBS NewsBBC NewsFOXNews.comIndependentSeattlePI.comCBS 2Daily Caller

NRA lawsuit: NY attorney general accuses Wayne LaPierre, other execs of $64M fraud scheme

 New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing to shut down the NRA, accusing execs at the non-profit of a $64 million fraud scheme.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •IndependentFOXNews.comSeattlePI.comCBS 2Daily Callerbizjournals

Trump Bashes Lawsuit to Dissolve NRA: ‘A Very Terrible Thing,’ They ‘Should Move to Texas’

 President Donald Trump responded to New York Attorney General Letitia James' lawsuit to dissolve the National Rifle Association (NRA) on Thursday, calling it a...
Mediaite


Tweets about this