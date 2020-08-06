|
NRA lawsuit: NY attorney general accuses Wayne LaPierre, other execs of $64M fraud scheme
Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing to shut down the NRA, accusing execs at the non-profit of a $64 million fraud scheme.
