'Things are not good right now': Jordan Peterson battling COVID-19, U.K. paper reports

“He’ll get better, but he’s definitely taken a step back and it’s just really unfortunate … it’s been a disaster,” Mikhaila Peterson told the newspaper.



Jordan Peterson, who skyrocketed to prominence over his protests regarding Bill C-16, which added gender identity to Canada’s human rights and Criminal Codes. He has long been a prominent speaker on YouTube, the bestselling author of the self-help book 12 Rules for Life and has been published extensively in the National Post .



Peterson dropped from public life earlier this year, travelling to Russia to seek treatment for reliance on benzodiazepines, a class of prescription drugs used commonly to treat anxiety and insomnia; the most common brands are Valium, Ativan and Xanax. Mikhaila Peterson had said he was using them to treat an autoimmune disorder and anxiety.



At the time the elder Peterson was flown out of country for treatment, Mikhaila Peterson told the National Post father was put in a medically induced coma because Russian doctors have “the guts to medically detox someone from benzodiazepines.”



Mikhaila Peterson said her dad caught COVID-19 in a Serbian hospital, where he’d been recovering from treatment, and had also caught pneumonia.



“He was put on a whole bunch of, kind of preemptively, he was put on anti-virals and things,” Mikhaila Peterson told the Sun. “I don’t know if that was necessary, because his symptoms weren’t that bad — he didn’t have a cough, he had a mild fever, but they just put him on everything.



“And so now we’ve had a step back in his recovery. Life is just not good, things are not good right now,” she said.



