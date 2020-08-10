Global  
 

Prince Harry urges the world to defeat racism amid ‘crisis of hate’

Monday, 10 August 2020
Prince Harry urges the world to defeat racism amid ‘crisis of hate’Prince Harry praised the youth for taking charge and leading the world through this much-needed change Prince Harry has touched upon the heated topic of racism once more in a newly-released clip where he urged the public to fight for change. The Duke of Sussex, 35, spoke on the subject during a virtual interview for civil rights organization...
News video: Prince Harry says it will take 'every single person on the planet to defeat racism'

Prince Harry says it will take 'every single person on the planet to defeat racism' 01:28

 Prince Harry has suggested that it will take "every single person on the planet" to help defeat racism.

The British monarchy is a game. Harry and Meghan didn’t want to play

 What is required of the British monarchy? The answer is obvious, though it is both painful and embarrassing to admit: It is a willingness to be consumed...
Meghan Markle: It's good to be home in the US with Harry [Video]

Meghan Markle: It's good to be home in the US with Harry

Meghan Markle says it's good to be home after returning to the United States with Prince Harry and their one-year-old son Archie. Report by Barnesj. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Prince Harry and wife Meghan move into new California home

 Montecito real estate agenct Pippa Davis discusses the royal couple's choice of home. (Aug. 15)
 
Prince Harry And Meghan Move To Califronia [Video]

Prince Harry And Meghan Move To Califronia

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are new homeowners. The happy couple recently purchased a home in Santa Barabra, California. A representative for the former royals told CNN that they moved into the home last month. The move comes just months after the two announced that they were stepping back from their royal titles. The couple said at the time that they wanted to be financially independent. The couple have kept a low profile since relocating to Markle's hometown of Los Angeles.

Prince Harry And Meghan Move Into New Home In Santa Barbara [Video]

Prince Harry And Meghan Move Into New Home In Santa Barbara

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle purchased a new home in California. A representative for the couple told CNN that they recently moved into their new Santa Barabara, California home. The spokesman said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to their new address in July of this year. In January, the couple announced that they were giving up their royal titles. The couple has kept a low profile since relocating to Markle's hometown of Los Angeles.

