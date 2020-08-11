|
Covid-19: New Zealand’s largest city in lockdown after first local case in 102 days
Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ()
New Zealand has recorded four new cases of Covid-19, after more than 100 days without any community transmission of the disease, the prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, has announced at a late-night press conference. There are four confirmed cases of Covid-19 in one family in New Zealand’s largest city, Auckland. The family had not travelled...
