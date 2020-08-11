Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid-19: New Zealand’s largest city in lockdown after first local case in 102 days

WorldNews Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ()
Covid-19: New Zealand’s largest city in lockdown after first local case in 102 daysNew Zealand has recorded four new cases of Covid-19, after more than 100 days without any community transmission of the disease, the prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, has announced at a late-night press conference. There are four confirmed cases of Covid-19 in one family in New Zealand’s largest city, Auckland. The family had not travelled...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: New Zealand's biggest city back in lockdown

New Zealand's biggest city back in lockdown 01:41

 New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Wednesday delayed a key step toward next month's general election, as the country was plunged back into lockdown after the discovery of the first COVID-19 cases in more than three months. Gloria Tso reports.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

216 police personnel resume duty after conquering COVID-19 in Hyderabad [Video]

216 police personnel resume duty after conquering COVID-19 in Hyderabad

Hyderabad police personnel reported back to duty after recovering from coronavirus. At least 216 police personnel have come back on duty. They have received guard of honor. Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar also came to encourage the officials.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:33Published

Florida men accused of selling fake COVID cure arrested

 They face a maximum of between 14 and more than 17 years in prison if convicted of all charges.
CBS News

Airbnb may go public during its most uncertain period in history

 Photo by Friso Gentsch/picture alliance via Getty Images

Airbnb plans to file for an IPO in August, according to a Wall Street Journal report. That..
The Verge

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross leaves training camp after son tests positive for COVID-19

 Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross has left training camp to take care of his son, who tested positive for COVID-19.
USATODAY.com

New Zealand New Zealand Island country in the South Pacific

New Zealand puts city on lockdown after first COVID-19 infection in months

 New Zealand is taking urgent action to prevent the spread of COVID-19, putting the city of Auckland on lockdown after four new cases popped up. There had been no..
CBS News

Coronavirus Live Updates

 Many community outbreaks this summer have centered on eateries and bars, data show. New Zealand has returned to a partial lockdown.
NYTimes.com

New Zealand brings back COVID-19 restrictions

 New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern reintroduced lockdown restrictions to parts of the country after five new coronavirus cases broke the country's..
SBS

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 (Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Hunting the source of NZ outbreak The source of an outbreak of the novel coronavirus..
WorldNews

New Zealand racing to find source of first recent new virus cases

 Officials reimpose restrictions in clampdown effort. Reemergence after 102 days may delay next month's general election.
CBS News

Jacinda Ardern Jacinda Ardern 40th Prime Minister of New Zealand

NZ delays election process, reenters lockdown [Video]

NZ delays election process, reenters lockdown

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Wednesday delayed a key step toward next month's general election, as the country was plunged back into lockdown after the discovery of the first COVID-19 cases in more than three months. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:41Published

Jacinda Ardern hints coronavirus cluster could delay New Zealand election

 New Zealand's Prime Minister seeks advice about whether the latest coronavirus cluster may delay next month's general election, as Auckland goes into three days..
WorldNews

Watch: New Zealand COVID-19 update

 New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is speaking live with a COVID-19 update.
SBS

Auckland Auckland Metropolitan area in North Island, New Zealand

Covid update: India drug shortage easing says firm; Russia vaccine ready [Video]

Covid update: India drug shortage easing says firm; Russia vaccine ready

From the supply of antiviral drug remdesivir stabilising in India after shortage as per producer Cipla, to Russia becoming the first nation to declare a vaccine ready for use - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. The health of India's former President Pranab Mukherjee has worsened and his condition is critical, as per doctors. He had recently tested positive for Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus infection and also undergone an emergency surgery for a brain clot on August 10. Meanwhile, noted Urdu poet Rahat Indori passed away. He was suffering from Covid and experienced two heart attacks before succumbing. The Railways ministry has announced that regular passenger train services across the country will continue to remain suspended until further orders. However, 230 special trains will continue to ply between select destinations. India's Covid tally has crossed the 22.68 lakh-mark with the country noting 50,000+ new cases every day. India's death toll is past 45,200 while over 15.83 lakh patients have been discharged, suggesting a healthy recovery rate. In international news, schools have begun to reopen in countries like the United States of America and the United Kingdom. This, even as a report suggested that around 97,000 children in US contracted Covid in the last 2 weeks of July. New Zealand broke its streak of 102 days without a locally transmitted case by finding a new infection. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern put Auckland under lockdown. The country now has 22 active cases, with the total Covid tally at a little over 1,200. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:13Published

Related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: England areas with most new cases per 100,000 people [Video]

Coronavirus: England areas with most new cases per 100,000 people

Here is Wednesday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases ofCovid-19, showing the top five local authorities. Oldham, Pendle and Rochdaleare among the places recording a rise.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published
The Patriotic Motivation of a New York Doorman’s Tireless Work [Video]

The Patriotic Motivation of a New York Doorman’s Tireless Work

The unusual working life of Yves Deshommes—as a doorman, art dealer, and violinist—has been in service of improving the lives of his fellow-Haitians in their home country.

Credit: The New Yorker     Duration: 15:21Published
Tiny house in New York City is a million-dollar dump [Video]

Tiny house in New York City is a million-dollar dump

This is what you get for $1 million in New York City. Nestled among beautiful brownstones in south Brooklyn, this $1.08 million eyesore has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a basement that barely..

Credit: nypost     Duration: 02:30Published

Related news from verified sources

'An endless game of Covid-19 whack-a-mole': a New Zealand expert on why Melbourne's stage 4 lockdown should cover all of Victoria

 The restrictions in place for metropolitan Melbourne now are in some ways stricter than those that were in force during New Zealand's COVID-19 lockdown. A curfew...
New Zealand Herald

Covid lockdown drives rise in reckless money behaviour by under-35s

Covid lockdown drives rise in reckless money behaviour by under-35s New Zealand's Covid-19 lockdown appears to have driven a rise in reckless financial behaviour from young adults.Research by the Commission for Financial...
New Zealand Herald

Covid 19 coronavirus: ASB boss says economy will be in for bumpy ride after change in alert levels

Covid 19 coronavirus: ASB boss says economy will be in for bumpy ride after change in alert levels The change in New Zealand's Covid-19 alert levels will mean the economic recovery is more likely to be bumpy, says the chief executive of one of the country's...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this

VolcanoJeannie

Jeannie Curtis Four people with Covid-19 community transmission in Auckland... level three for Auckland and level two rest of New… https://t.co/Gw6WsW5FEY 1 day ago

kiwibardy

Brandon Clarke ⚫️🔶 RT @rnz_news: Watch live: Jacinda Ardern gives update on NZ travel bubble with Cook Islands https://t.co/Hj7euMRStY 2 days ago

serenity22

Kaz Watch live: Latest on NZ travel bubble plan with Cook Islands https://t.co/uSQljHHYlt 3 days ago

Pip_kc

Pippa Cunningham Watch live: Latest on NZ travel bubble plan with Cook Islands https://t.co/GbwzyIEswm 3 days ago

rnz_news

RNZ News Watch live: Jacinda Ardern gives update on NZ travel bubble with Cook Islands https://t.co/Hj7euMRStY 3 days ago

Twiggystickstoo

Tania Lynn Fletcher Covid update: 100 virus-free days in New Zealand; Amit Shah's next test https://t.co/w4ohPt1OJI via @YouTube 3 days ago

rnz_news

RNZ News Watch live: Chris Hipkins and Ashley Bloomfield provide latest Covid-19 update https://t.co/8qHkF0BG4a 1 week ago