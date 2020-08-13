Global  
 

China's Shenzhen says chicken imported from Brazil tests positive for coronavirus

WorldNews Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
China's Shenzhen says chicken imported from Brazil tests positive for coronavirusSHANGHAI (Reuters) - A sample of frozen chicken wings imported into the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen from Brazil has tested positive for coronavirus, the city government said on Thursday. A surface...
