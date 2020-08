You Might Like

Tweets about this Real Footy (AFL) RT @petryan: The AFL should, if possible, consider ways to get Gary Ablett & Shane Edwards through quarantine as quickly as possible so the… 6 minutes ago peter ryan The AFL should, if possible, consider ways to get Gary Ablett & Shane Edwards through quarantine as quickly as poss… https://t.co/bpfb5ODF0I 7 minutes ago The Age Sport RT @agerealfooty: Geelong are exploring ways to get Gary Ablett into Queensland ahead of September 1 so he can play before finals, if he de… 13 minutes ago Real Footy (AFL) Geelong are exploring ways to get Gary Ablett into Queensland ahead of September 1 so he can play before finals, if… https://t.co/T1ZCSe17sr 13 minutes ago