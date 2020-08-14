Kelly Clarkson fires back after troll says her 'marriage didn't work' due to busy schedule

Global  
 

Kelly Clarkson defended her work-life balance after a social media troll said her "marriage didn't work" because of Clarkson's hectic schedule.
