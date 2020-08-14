|
Kelly Clarkson fires back after troll says her 'marriage didn't work' due to busy schedule
Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Kelly Clarkson defended her work-life balance after a social media troll said her "marriage didn't work" because of Clarkson's hectic schedule.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Kelly Clarkson American singer-songwriter, actress, author, and television personality
Kelly Clarkson To Step In For Simon Cowell On "America's Got Talent"
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:30Published
Kelly Clarkson to replace injured Simon Cowell on America's Got Talent
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:49Published
Kelly Clarkson Filling In for Simon Cowell on 'AGT' After Back InjuryAnother "American Idol" alum is going to fill Simon Cowell's shoes while he recovers from his broken back -- Kelly Clarkson's stepping into the spotlight for..
TMZ.com
Kelly Clarkson lost hope during 'challenging, overwhelming' year
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:45Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this