|
'A scouting nightmare': 2021 NFL draft could see big ripple effects from college football cancellations, postponements
Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
As college football faces an unclear landscape for the fall, the NFL will have to deal with the fallout when it comes to the NFL draft.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
National Football League Professional American football league
12/02: N.Y. commuter train was speeding before crash; NFL prospect eyes Ph.D. in mathematicsInvestigators have determined that a Metro-North train was traveling 82 miles per hour -- 52 mph over the speed limit -- before it jumped the track and crashed,..
CBS News
NFL prospect eyes Ph.D. in mathematicsPenn State's John Urschel graduated with a degree in mathematics and a perfect 4.0 GPA in just three years -- no small feat for any college student. He's also a..
CBS News
Martin meets with NFL investigators for seven hoursMiami Dolphins lineman Jonathan Martin spoke publicly for the first time since the bullying allegations against Dolphins teammate Richie Incognito were made..
CBS News
'Bubbles' may be team sports' best COVID defenseThe NBA and NHL have tightly restricted their teams' movements. It's a winning formula that MLB and the NFL could find hard to copy.
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this