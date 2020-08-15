|
Dolly Parton voices support for the Black Lives Matter movement
Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
Dolly Parton spoke about the country’s deep-rooted problem with racism Music legend Dolly Parton is stepping forward to extend her support for the Black Lives Matter movement and speak out against those who oppose it. During a recent interview with Billboard, the Jolene crooner, 74, spoke about...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Dolly Parton American singer-songwriter, actress, record producer, businesswoman
Dolly Parton: 'Of course black lives matter!'The legendary country singer has been reticent to share her political beliefs in the past.
BBC News
Dolly Parton: 'Of Course Black Lives Matter'
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Dolly Parton still agonises over turning down Elvis' cover request
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
Black Lives Matter Social movement originating in the United States
Black Lives Matter founders, Rosa Parks and other civil rights activists among USA TODAY Women of the CenturyActivists and founders of civil rights movements including #MeToo, Black Lives Matter are among influential women on USA TODAY's centennial list.
USATODAY.com
Gooding flaunts BLM mask as attorney speaksActor Cuba Gooding Jr. showed off a Black Lives Matter face mask after appearing before a judge Thursday in Manhattan. (Aug. 13)
USATODAY.com
Billboard (magazine) American music magazine
Dolly Parton says "Of course Black lives matter""Do we think our little white asses are the only ones that matter? No!" Parton said during an interview with Billboard magazine.
CBS News
Critics Love Taylor Swift's New Album
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this