Dolly Parton voices support for the Black Lives Matter movement

WorldNews Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
Dolly Parton voices support for the Black Lives Matter movementDolly Parton spoke about the country’s deep-rooted problem with racism Music legend Dolly Parton is stepping forward to extend her support for the Black Lives Matter movement and speak out against those who oppose it. During a recent interview with Billboard, the Jolene crooner, 74, spoke about...
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Dolly Parton Makes Statement On Black Lives Matter

Dolly Parton Makes Statement On Black Lives Matter 00:33

 Country singer Dolly Parton is making it clear that she supports the Black Lives Matter movement. In 2018, she changed the name of the Dixie Stampede to just Stampede. This was after she became aware that the term "Dixie" is associated with the Confederacy. "When they said 'Dixie' was an offensive...

Dolly Parton: 'Of course black lives matter!'

 The legendary country singer has been reticent to share her political beliefs in the past.
BBC News
Dolly Parton: 'Of Course Black Lives Matter' [Video]

Dolly Parton: 'Of Course Black Lives Matter'

Does country music legend Dolly Parton support the Black Lives Matter movement? Her answer is a no-brainer. “I understand people having to make themselves known and felt and seen,” the 74-year-old star recently told Billboard, sharing her support for the ongoing movement but admitting that she hasn’t attended any protests. “And of course Black lives matter.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
Dolly Parton still agonises over turning down Elvis' cover request [Video]

Dolly Parton still agonises over turning down Elvis' cover request

Dolly Parton has revealed that she still agonises over her decision to turn down Elvis' cover request.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Black Lives Matter founders, Rosa Parks and other civil rights activists among USA TODAY Women of the Century

 Activists and founders of civil rights movements including #MeToo, Black Lives Matter are among influential women on USA TODAY's centennial list.
USATODAY.com

Gooding flaunts BLM mask as attorney speaks

 Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. showed off a Black Lives Matter face mask after appearing before a judge Thursday in Manhattan. (Aug. 13)
 
USATODAY.com

Dolly Parton says "Of course Black lives matter"

 "Do we think our little white asses are the only ones that matter? No!" Parton said during an interview with Billboard magazine.
CBS News
Critics Love Taylor Swift's New Album [Video]

Critics Love Taylor Swift's New Album

On Friday, Taylor Swift released her eighth studio album, "Folklore." Critics love the album. Business Insider ""Folklore" might be Swift's best album." "This is a mature, poetic, truly remarkable body of work." Reviews praise the seamless tracklist and detailed stories. Swift's album came as a surprise to fans. "Folklore" debuted number one on the Billboard music charts.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

Newport Beach Man Charged After Waving Gun Near Black Lives Matter Protesters [Video]

Newport Beach Man Charged After Waving Gun Near Black Lives Matter Protesters

A Newport Beach man has been charged with two misdemeanors for waving a loaded gun at Black Lives Matter protestors while screaming racial slurs during a Newport Beach protest in June.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:23Published
Dolly Parton Supports Black Lives Matter [Video]

Dolly Parton Supports Black Lives Matter

In an interview with Billboard, country icon Dolly Parton spoke out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, saying, “Of course Black lives matter. Do we think our little white asses are the..

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:56Published
LAPD Investigating 'Possible Swatting' Call At Home Of Black Lives Matter Activist [Video]

LAPD Investigating 'Possible Swatting' Call At Home Of Black Lives Matter Activist

The Los Angeles Police Department was investigating Wednesday after an apparent prank call brought armed officers to the home of Melina Abdullah, co-founder of Black Lives Matter Los Angeles. Katie..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:41Published

Unknown Hinson Under Fire for Attacking Dolly Parton Over Her Black Lives Matter Support

 Some people have gone as far as demanding his firing from Adult Swim's 'Squidbillies' after the voice actor/singer calls the 'Jolene' songtress 'freak titted,...
AceShowbiz Also reported by •FOXNews.comDaily CallerNewsmaxCTV NewsLainey GossipCBS NewsContactMusic

Dolly Parton Comes Out for Black Lives Matter: ‘Do We Think Our Little White Asses Are The Only Ones That Matter? No!’

Dolly Parton Comes Out for Black Lives Matter: ‘Do We Think Our Little White Asses Are The Only Ones That Matter? No!’ "Of course Black lives matter," said Dolly Parton in an interview with Billboard....
Mediaite Also reported by •FOXNews.comDaily CallerPinkNewsNewsmaxCTV NewsLainey GossipCBS NewsNPRContactMusic

