|
Meghan Markle criticises 'toxic' media as she says she is 'happy to be home' and can now 'use her voice'
Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
Meghan Markle has revealed she is “happy to be home” after a long absence from the US, saying she was ready to use her voice in a way she had “not been able to of late.” The Duchess of Sussex, in her first sit-down interview since returning to her native California in March, also took a swipe at "toxic" media, which she said had lost the public's trust. She told Emily Ramshaw, founder of The 19th* News, a Texas-based nonprofit news organisation which launched earlier this year, that after spending years in Canada...
|
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Member of the British royal family and former actress
Prince Harry and wife Meghan move into new California homeMontecito real estate agenct Pippa Davis discusses the royal couple's choice of home. (Aug. 15)
USATODAY.com
Meghan ‘devastated’ to return and see state of US
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:01Published
'It's good to be home': Duchess Meghan leads interview on fixing race, gender issues in newsroomsThe former Meghan Markle interviewed the head of new online publication The 19th about how to improve newsrooms on race and gender issues.
USATODAY.com
Prince Harry And Meghan Move To Califronia
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Emily Ramshaw news executive, founder of The 19th and formerly head of Texas Tribune
California State in the western United States
This year could see the most joyless election campaign in generations(CNN)These are serious times. Joe Biden's official rollout on Wednesday of his vice presidential pick, Kamala Harris, could hardly have gone more smoothly: The..
WorldNews
Firefighters continue to battle southern California blazes
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50Published
California wildfires burn as 100 degree weekend loomsLos Angeles — Bone-dry vegetation fueled three wildfires near Los Angeles amid warnings Friday that the risk of new blazes erupting was high as temperatures..
WorldNews
Lake Fire in California scorches more than 17,000 acresSome parts of the Angeles National Forest have not burned since the 1960s, leaving decades of brush ready to ignite.
CBS News
Texas State in the southern United States
Vanessa Guillen Is Memorialized at Texas ServiceThe family of the Army specialist, whose remains were recovered after being reported missing for months from Fort Hood in Texas, remembered her on Friday at a..
NYTimes.com
Texas-based McKesson tapped to help get coronavirus vaccines into American communitiesThe U.S. government has chosen medical supplier McKesson to be a centralized distributor for future coronavirus vaccines.
USATODAY.com
Mourners gather to remember slain soldierMourners gathered in Houston for a slain Texas soldier whose story has renewed a push for changes in the way the military handles sexual abuse and harassment...
USATODAY.com
Teen skydive accident survivor addresses mediaA 16-year-old Texas girl who plummeted more than 3,000 feet to the ground in a skydiving accident last month spoke Thursday morning during a news conference at a..
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this