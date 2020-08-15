Global  
 

Meghan Markle criticises 'toxic' media as she says she is 'happy to be home' and can now 'use her voice'

Saturday, 15 August 2020
Meghan Markle criticises 'toxic' media as she says she is 'happy to be home' and can now 'use her voice'Meghan Markle has revealed she is “happy to be home” after a long absence from the US, saying she was ready to use her voice in a way she had “not been able to of late.” The Duchess of Sussex, in her first sit-down interview since returning to her native California in March, also took a swipe at "toxic" media, which she said had lost the public's trust. She told Emily Ramshaw, founder of The 19th* News, a Texas-based nonprofit news organisation which launched earlier this year, that after spending years in Canada...
