Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump mulls pardon for leaker Edward Snowden

CBC.ca Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday he is considering a pardon for Edward Snowden, the former U.S. National Security Agency contractor — now living in Russia — whose spectacular leaks shook the U.S. intelligence community in 2013.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Trump Says Edward Snowden Has Been 'Treated Unfairly'

Trump Says Edward Snowden Has Been 'Treated Unfairly' 00:39

 Edward Snowden leaked classified intelligence on the National Security Agency's secret surveillance on Americans' private communications. Snowden eventually settled in Russia and has refused to return to the US because he believes he won't receive a fair trial. US President Donald Trump once...

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Trump Considering Pardon for Leaker Edward Snowden

 President Donald Trump said on Saturday he is considering a pardon for Edward Snowden, the former U.S. National Security Agency contractor - now living in Russia...
Newsmax

Trump Raises Possibility of Edward Snowden Pardon

 President Donald Trump said he was open to considering whether Edward Snowden, the former National Security Agency secrets-leaker, can return to the U.S. from...
Newsmax


Tweets about this

summedupcanada

News SummedUp Canada Trump mulls pardon for leaker Edward Snowden https://t.co/93kwWwdZVC 2 hours ago

mkj1951

Marilyn Justice RT @CBCWorldNews: Trump mulls pardon for leaker Edward Snowden https://t.co/4vSQMg83o7 https://t.co/Mt2d4Mmrrp 4 hours ago

CBCWorldNews

CBC World News Trump mulls pardon for leaker Edward Snowden https://t.co/4vSQMg83o7 https://t.co/Mt2d4Mmrrp 4 hours ago