Trump mulls pardon for leaker Edward Snowden

Sunday, 16 August 2020 () U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday he is considering a pardon for Edward Snowden, the former U.S. National Security Agency contractor — now living in Russia — whose spectacular leaks shook the U.S. intelligence community in 2013.
Edward Snowden leaked classified intelligence on the National Security Agency's secret surveillance on Americans' private communications.
Snowden eventually settled in Russia and has refused to return to the US because he believes he won't receive a fair trial.
