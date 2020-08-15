Global  
 

Manchester City: 'This season has simply not been good enough' - European exit reaffirms faults

BBC News Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
BBC's chief football writer Phil McNulty looks at what went wrong for Manchester City against Lyon and what now for Pep Guardiola's side.
