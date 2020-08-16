|
Cincinnati Shooting Leaves 2 Dead and 9 Wounded, Police Say
Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
It was the deadliest of four shootings late Saturday and early on Sunday. Officials said the episodes were unrelated and a motive remained unknown.
At least 18 shot, with 4 dead, across Cincinnati
Police in Cincinnati said Sunday that at least 18 people were shot and four killed as gunfire erupted in several places around the city overnight. Officials say...
USATODAY.com
