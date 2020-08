You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources End of an era! MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket



Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on August 15 announced his retirement from international cricket. The Chennai Super Kings captain had last played in the semifinal of ICC ODI 2019.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:30 Published 2 days ago Coronavirus: New Zealand extends lockdown in Auckland for 12 more days | Oneindia News



Days after registering zero domestic Coronavirus case for 100 days...New Zealand has once again sprung into action in eliminating the virus threat.New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Friday.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:37 Published 3 days ago New Zealand scrambles to trace cluster



New Zealand officials were scrambling to trace the source of an outbreak of the coronavirus, reporting 14 new cases on Thursday, as long queues of people formed to escape a renewed lockdown in the.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:14 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this