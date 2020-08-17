|
UK government makes dramatic exam results U-turn after national outcry
Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
(CNN)UK school students will now receive the grades their teachers predicted for them in their critically-important A-level and GCSE exams, after regulators announced a dramatic U-turn following a national controversy and protests over exam results. English, Welsh and Northern Irish regulators said Monday that A-levels, which determine university entrance and are usually taken by 18-year-olds, would no longer be determined by a controversial algorithm. After the exams were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, students were instead graded based on an algorithm -- the results of which were announced last Thursday. This saw close to 40% of students' A-level grades in England downgraded...
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
GCE Advanced Level Subject-based qualification conferred as part of the General Certificate of Education
Starmer: Government 'right' but 'slow' on A-levels U-turn
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:41Published
Williamson announces government U-turn over A-level results
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:05Published
NI A-level and GCSE students to receive highest predicted grades
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:03Published
A-level and GCSE results to be based on teachers' predictions after exams chaos in latest government U-turnA-level and GCSE students in England will receive grades decided by their teachers following a dramatic u-turn just days after Boris Johnson insisted this year's..
Independent
Northern Ireland Part of the United Kingdom situated in the north-east of the island of Ireland, created 1921
Gold worth about $3.8bn expected in Northern Ireland mountainsThe Sperrin Mountains have drawn the interest of a Canadian mining company, but many people there say they want the metal to stay underground. ......
WorldNews
James Nesbitt carries father's coffin at funeral
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:52Published
Gold worth about $3.8bn expected in Northern Ireland mountains
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 07:46Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this