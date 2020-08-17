Global  
 

UK government makes dramatic exam results U-turn after national outcry

WorldNews Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
UK government makes dramatic exam results U-turn after national outcry(CNN)UK school students will now receive the grades their teachers predicted for them in their critically-important A-level and GCSE exams, after regulators announced a dramatic U-turn following a national controversy and protests over exam results. English, Welsh and Northern Irish regulators said Monday that A-levels, which determine university entrance and are usually taken by 18-year-olds, would no longer be determined by a controversial algorithm. After the exams were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, students were instead graded based on an algorithm -- the results of which were announced last Thursday. This saw close to 40% of students' A-level grades in England downgraded...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: A-level students react after Government U-turn

A-level students react after Government U-turn 01:02

 A-level students in England have shared their delight after a U-turn on thegrading of exam results turned despair over their futures into hope once more.

Starmer: Government 'right' but 'slow' on A-levels U-turn [Video]

Starmer: Government 'right' but 'slow' on A-levels U-turn

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said the government was "right" but "slow and incompetent" after Education Secretary Gavin Williamson announced a U-turn over exam results. A-level and GCSE results in England will now be based on teachers' assessments of their students, unless the grades produced by the controversial algorithm are higher. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:41Published
Williamson announces government U-turn over A-level results [Video]

Williamson announces government U-turn over A-level results

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has apologised to students after the government announced a U-turn over exam results. A-level and GCSE results in England will now be based on teachers' assessments of their students, unless the grades produced by the controversial algorithm are higher. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:05Published
NI A-level and GCSE students to receive highest predicted grades [Video]

NI A-level and GCSE students to receive highest predicted grades

The highest predicted grade is to be given to A-level students in NorthernIreland, Stormont’s education minister Peter Weir announced. He abandonedplans to use centralised standardisation following an outcry from teachers,parents and pupils over last Thursday’s results. A-level and AS-levelcandidates will be awarded grades expected by their teachers when they arehigher, Mr Weir confirmed, after exams were cancelled due to the coronaviruspandemic. New grades awarded are expected to inflate by more than 10% as aresult.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:03Published

A-level and GCSE results to be based on teachers' predictions after exams chaos in latest government U-turn

 A-level and GCSE students in England will receive grades decided by their teachers following a dramatic u-turn just days after Boris Johnson insisted this year's..
James Nesbitt carries father's coffin at funeral [Video]

James Nesbitt carries father's coffin at funeral

Northern Irish actor James Nesbitt carries his father's coffin and speaksoutside a house in Coleraine. James Nesbitt Snr was the former headmaster of aprimary school at Lisnamurrican, near Broughshane in Co Antrim.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published
Sir Keir Starmer: Government approach to exam results has failed [Video]

Sir Keir Starmer: Government approach to exam results has failed

Sir Keir Starmer met A-level students at a sixth-form college in Darlington.The Labour leader said: “The algorithm has not worked because it’s assessed40% of students for a downgrade, and for..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:26Published
Norwich student disappointed she can't 'own' exam results [Video]

Norwich student disappointed she can't 'own' exam results

With A-level exam results causing much controversy in the UK, students inNorwich explain their consternation towards the overall process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published
‘Annoyed’; ‘Angry’: Reactions to exam results system [Video]

‘Annoyed’; ‘Angry’: Reactions to exam results system

Students and the principal of Wyke Sixth Form College in Hull give their reactions to the exam results system on A-level results day. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:19Published

