Michelle Obama 'VOTE' necklace goes viral in DNC speech about the importance of voting
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
The Former First Lady gave a passionate speech at the DNC focused on the importance of voting, and took that message down to the last little detail: a necklace that spelled "V-O-T-E"
