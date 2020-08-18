Global  
 

Michelle Obama 'VOTE' necklace goes viral in DNC speech about the importance of voting

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
The Former First Lady gave a passionate speech at the DNC focused on the importance of voting, and took that message down to the last little detail: a necklace that spelled "V-O-T-E"
News video: Michelle Obama's speech 'very divisive': Trump

 Following night 1 of the Democratic National Convention that saw former first lady Michelle Obama give a scathing attack against four more years of Donald Trump in office, Trump on Tuesday called the speech "divisive."

Michelle Obama, John Kasich, coronavirus: How Republicans reacted to night 1 of the DNC convention

 Republicans watching the Democratic National Convention were critical about Democratic claims about coronavirus, John Kasich and Michelle Obama.
'Over her head': Trump slams Michelle Obama's DNC speech as 'divisive' and unworthy of 'fawning reviews'

 Michelle Obama said Trump is the 'wrong president for our country' during her headlining speech on the Democratic National Convention's opening night.
Everyone's obsessed with Michelle Obama's vote necklace—here's where you can get one

 Michelle Obama debuted a "vote" necklace during the 2020 Democratic National Convention. Here's where to get it and similar necklace styles.
Trump calls Michelle Obama's speech 'divisive'

 President Donald Trump says former First Lady Michelle Obama's speech during the first night of the virtual Democratic Convention was 'divisive.' (Aug...
Ady Bark Speaks to The Times

 After learning in 2016 that he had a terminal neurodegenerative disease, Mr. Barkan became a champion of ‘Medicare for all.’ He spoke with The Times ahead of..
NYTimes.com

President Trump responds to Michelle Obama speech [Video]

President Trump responds to Michelle Obamas speech made during the first night of the DNC.

Michelle Obama Gets Praise From Fox News Anchors for ‘Slicing and Dicing’ Trump During DNC Speech [Video]

Fox News anchors largely praised Michelle Obama’s DNC speech, saying she “flayed, sliced and diced Donald Trump.” Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Michelle Obama says Trump is 'in over his head' [Video]

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is telling Democrats, vote like your livesdepend on it. Mrs. Obama gave a passionate speech on the first night of theDemocratic National Convention on Monday and..

