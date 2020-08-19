|
Pizza Express to close 73 outlets hitting 1,100 jobs
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
1965: Pizza Express founder, the late Peter Boizot, brought a pizza oven from Napoli and a chef from Sicily to open his first restaurant in London's Soho. 1992: Mr Boizot grew his empire over the following almost-three decades...
PizzaExpress restaurant group mainly in the United Kingdom
Pizza Express: 1,100 jobs at risk as around 67 restaurants set to close
Peter Boizot British entrenpeneur
Naples City in southern Italy
Italian mafia groups are cashing in on COVID-19 by exploiting the social and economic crisis
Sicily Island in the Mediterranean and region of Italy
Even dinosaurs flock to the beach in Italy's heatwave
The route for the 2020 Giro d'Italia is announced
Sperm whale caught in nets near Sicily
Italy's Coast Guard rescuing sperm whale entangled in fishing net off Sicily coast
London Capital of the United Kingdom
