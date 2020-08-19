Global  
 

Pizza Express to close 73 outlets hitting 1,100 jobs

WorldNews Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Pizza Express to close 73 outlets hitting 1,100 jobs1965: Pizza Express founder, the late Peter Boizot, brought a pizza oven from Napoli and a chef from Sicily to open his first restaurant in London's Soho. 1992: Mr Boizot grew his empire over the following almost-three decades...
Pizza Express: 1,100 jobs at risk as around 67 restaurants set to close [Video]

Pizza Express: 1,100 jobs at risk as around 67 restaurants set to close

Pizza Express has said it could close around 67 of its UK restaurants, with upto 1,100 jobs at risk, as part of a major restructuring plan to shore up itsfinances. The dining chain said it plans to launch a Company's VoluntaryArrangement restructuring deal in the near future, in a move which could leadto the closure of 15% of its 449 UK restaurants.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

