Pizza Express to close 73 outlets hitting 1,100 jobs

Pizza Express: 1,100 jobs at risk as around 67 restaurants set to close



Pizza Express has said it could close around 67 of its UK restaurants, with upto 1,100 jobs at risk, as part of a major restructuring plan to shore up itsfinances. The dining chain said it plans to launch a Company's VoluntaryArrangement restructuring deal in the near future, in a move which could leadto the closure of 15% of its 449 UK restaurants.

