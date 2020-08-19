|
Breonna Taylor billboard in Louisville, one of 26 placed by The Oprah Magazine, vandalized with red paint
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
A Breonna Taylor billboard in Louisville's Irish Hill neighborhood has been vandalized with red paint across the forehead of her image.
