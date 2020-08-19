DNC Highlights: AOC, Jill Biden, Colin Powell, Bill Clinton and More
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 () Jill Biden’s speech, bipartisan nostalgia, a nomination from a security guard and an unusual roll call: Tonight the Democrats finally and officially named Joe Biden as their candidate for president.
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton headlined the second night of the DNC Tuesday and urged Americans to treat the upcoming November election like a job interview. Clinton said if given four more years, Trump would "blame, bully and belittle," but said Biden would "build back better."