DNC Highlights: AOC, Jill Biden, Colin Powell, Bill Clinton and More

Wednesday, 19 August 2020
Jill Biden’s speech, bipartisan nostalgia, a nomination from a security guard and an unusual roll call: Tonight the Democrats finally and officially named Joe Biden as their candidate for president.
News video: Clinton: Trump's COVID-19 response 'a house of cards'

 Former U.S. President Bill Clinton headlined the second night of the DNC Tuesday and urged Americans to treat the upcoming November election like a job interview. Clinton said if given four more years, Trump would "blame, bully and belittle," but said Biden would "build back better."

