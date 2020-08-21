|
Minnesota Timberwolves win NBA draft lottery and 2020 No. 1 pick
Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
The Timberwolves will select first in the rescheduled 2020 draft on Oct. 16 after winning the rights to the top pick in Thursday's lottery.
