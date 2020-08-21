Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Minnesota Timberwolves win NBA draft lottery and 2020 No. 1 pick

USATODAY.com Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
The Timberwolves will select first in the rescheduled 2020 draft on Oct. 16 after winning the rights to the top pick in Thursday's lottery.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Minnesota Timberwolves Minnesota Timberwolves Professional basketball team in the National Basketball Association


National Basketball Association North American professional sports league

Stephen and Ayesha Curry Will Endorse Biden at Democratic National Convention

 The N.B.A. star has long been a critic of President Trump’s, but he had previously expressed reluctance to involve himself in a presidential campaign.
NYTimes.com

Houston Rockets take 2-0 series lead in first-round matchup with Oklahoma City Thunder

 The Houston Rockets attempted an NBA playoff record 56 3-pointers (making 19) in their Game 2 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.
USATODAY.com
New video shows altercation involving NBA's Masai Ujiri and San Francisco sheriff''s deputy [Video]

New video shows altercation involving NBA's Masai Ujiri and San Francisco sheriff''s deputy

Raptors President files countersuit in courtside altercation

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 00:49Published

2020 NBA draft lottery: Schedule, odds and everything to know

 The bouncing of a few ping pong balls could change the fate of several NBA franchises as the draft's first 14 picks are determined Thursday night.
USATODAY.com

Related news from verified sources

NBA Draft Lottery: How conspiracy theories have led the league to evolve its draft order process

 The question of whether the NBA Draft Lottery is rigged has been around since 1985
CBS Sports Also reported by •azcentral.comUSATODAY.comCBS 2

Get ready for this wide-open NBA draft lottery

 The 2020 NBA draft lottery is on Thursday night on ESPN. Here's what you need to know.
ESPN Also reported by •Newsdayazcentral.comChicago S-T

2020 NBA Draft Lottery live stream, watch online, odds for each team, coverage, TV channel, format,

 Everything you need to know to tune in to Thursday's NBA Draft Lottery
CBS Sports Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Tweets about this