Lori Loughlin's husband Mossimo Giannulli sentenced to 5 months in prison in college admissions scandal

Feds Recommend Loughlin, Giannuli Do Hard Time Over College Admissions Scandal



'Full House' actor Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannuli, are scheduled to attend sentencing hearings on Friday. The pair were found guilty of paying half a million dollars to bribe their daughters' way into the University of Southern California as crew recruit. Neither girl had ever participated in rowing. According to HuffPost, federal prosecutors urged a judge on Monday to accept deals that they say are comparable to sentences other parents have received.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:38 Published on January 1, 1970