Lori Loughlin's husband Mossimo Giannulli sentenced to 5 months in prison in college admissions scandal

USATODAY.com Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli hear their fate when they are sentenced Aug. 21 under the terms of their separate plea deals.
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: Mossimo Giannulli Sentenced To 5 Months In Prison For College Admissions Scam

Mossimo Giannulli Sentenced To 5 Months In Prison For College Admissions Scam 01:27

 WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

Mossimo Giannulli American fashion designer

Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli Face Sentencing in College Admissions Scandal

 Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are about to learn their fate in their college admissions case, and there are some interesting twists and..
TMZ.com

ShowBiz Minute: Jam Master Jay, Ellen, Loughlin

 Two men charged in 2002 killing of Run-DMC star Jam Master Jay; Three producers exit DeGeneres' show amid workplace complaints; Feds urge judge to OK prison..
USATODAY.com

Lori Loughlin American actress

Lori Loughlin to Be Sentenced in Admissions Case

 The admissions scandal has forced change to admissions rules, yet some observers say the shifts weren’t as sweeping as they might have been.
NYTimes.com
Feds Recommend Loughlin, Giannuli Do Hard Time Over College Admissions Scandal [Video]

Feds Recommend Loughlin, Giannuli Do Hard Time Over College Admissions Scandal

'Full House' actor Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannuli, are scheduled to attend sentencing hearings on Friday. The pair were found guilty of paying half a million dollars to bribe their daughters' way into the University of Southern California as crew recruit. Neither girl had ever participated in rowing. According to HuffPost, federal prosecutors urged a judge on Monday to accept deals that they say are comparable to sentences other parents have received.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published

Giannulli sentenced to 5 months in college bribery scheme [Video]

Giannulli sentenced to 5 months in college bribery scheme

Fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli was sentenced Friday to five months behind bars for paying half a million dollars in bribes to get his two daughters into the University of Southern California as..

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 03:00Published
Judge Approves Fashion Designer Mossimo Giannulli's Plea Deal [Video]

Judge Approves Fashion Designer Mossimo Giannulli's Plea Deal

Giannulli was sentenced to five months in prison for the college admissions scam.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:23Published
Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli To Be Sentenced Friday In College Bribery Scandal [Video]

Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli To Be Sentenced Friday In College Bribery Scandal

Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion mogul Mossimo Giannulli, are expected to be sentenced to federal prison time Friday for paying hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes to get their two..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:25Published

Lori Loughlin to Be Sentenced in Admissions Case as Colleges Shift Policies

 The admissions scandal has forced change to admissions rules, yet some observers say the shifts weren’t as sweeping as they might have been.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •FOXNews.comCBC.caCBS 2Just Jared

Everything We Know About Lori Loughlin and Husband Mossimo Giannulli's College Admissions Scandal

 New details continue to emerge about the college admissions scandal involving Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman. It all began on March 12, 2019 when E! News...
E! Online Also reported by •CBC.caCBS 2FOXNews.comIndependent

Mossimo Giannulli Sentenced to Five Months in Prison

 Mossimo Giannulli was sentenced to five months in prison after pleading guilty to being involved in the nationwide college admissions cheating scandal. The...
Just Jared Also reported by •IndependentFOXNews.com

