|
Lori Loughlin's husband Mossimo Giannulli sentenced to 5 months in prison in college admissions scandal
Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli hear their fate when they are sentenced Aug. 21 under the terms of their separate plea deals.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Mossimo Giannulli American fashion designer
Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli Face Sentencing in College Admissions ScandalLori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are about to learn their fate in their college admissions case, and there are some interesting twists and..
TMZ.com
ShowBiz Minute: Jam Master Jay, Ellen, LoughlinTwo men charged in 2002 killing of Run-DMC star Jam Master Jay; Three producers exit DeGeneres' show amid workplace complaints; Feds urge judge to OK prison..
USATODAY.com
Lori Loughlin American actress
Lori Loughlin to Be Sentenced in Admissions CaseThe admissions scandal has forced change to admissions rules, yet some observers say the shifts weren’t as sweeping as they might have been.
NYTimes.com
Feds Recommend Loughlin, Giannuli Do Hard Time Over College Admissions Scandal
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:38Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this